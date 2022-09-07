Global Data Converter Market Perspective on the Current Scope, Future Strategies 2028

According to The Insight Partners’ research, the “Data Converter Market Forecast to 2028 – COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis – by Type, Sampling Rates, and Application,” the data converter market is expected to grow from US$ 5,101.42 million in 2022 to US$ 8,281.72 million by 2028; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 8.4% from 2022 to 2028.

North America held the largest share of the data converter market share in 2021. Rising investments in the development of the telecommunications, automotive, and consumer electronics industries, among others, and the increasing adoption of IoT devices propel the demand for data converters in North America. The North America data converter market is segmented into the US, Canada, and Mexico. The North American data converter market growth is attributed to the increasing demand for high-resolution images in healthcare applications. As the improved image quality can lead to quick diagnosis and treatment of any disease, it helps in enhancing physicians’ productivity. This factor is creating the demand of more data converters across the region, and thus boosting data converter market. Also, the adoption of data converters is increasing in technologically advanced data acquisition systems, which is another parameter expected to contribute towards data converter market size.

Data converters are used in consumer electronic devices, telecommunication, automotive, medical, and various other applications. These applications are prevailing in the US, which is creating demand for data converters and other related products. In June 2021, Texas Instruments Incorporated announced the launch of successive-approximation register (SAR) analog-to-digital converters (ADCs), which enables high-precision data acquisition in industrial designs. The solution helps the designers improve signal resolution, extend battery life, and reinforce system protection. The presence of data converter manufacturers such as Texas Instruments Incorporated; Analog Devices, Inc.; Omni Design Technologies, Inc.; Synopsys, Inc.; and Microchip Technology Inc. is further favoring the data converter market growth in the US. The government of the US is encouraging people to prioritize domestically manufactured goods. Further, the government of Canada is aiming to create more jobs, support minority-owned businesses and strengthen the supply chains in their country. Such initiatives by various country governments for the proliferation of the manufacturing sector are supporting the data converter market size in North America.

Additionally, rising demand for consumer electronic devices in the Canada is boosting the data converter market growth. The use of smartphones, tablets, television, personal computers, and other devices is increasing tremendously. All the above devices demand high-resolution images which become simpler using the data conversion technology which is driving the market growth. Also, IoT and connected devices use data conversion technology for tracking and monitoring purposes of vital assets. The goods transporting companies use the technology for locating the vehicle and tracking the status of machines and containers in turn, fueling the data converter market’s expansion.

The market has been segmented on the basis of type, sampling rate, application, and geography. Based on type, the market is segmented into DAC and ADC. Based on sampling rates, the market is bifurcated into high-speed converters and general/low-speed converters. Based on application, the market is categorized into medical, industrial, communications, consumer electronics, automotive, and others. On the basis of resolution, the market is segmented into 10–14 bit, above 14-20 bit, and above 20 bit. Based on rate of converter, the is segmented into Below 100Msps, 100-500Msps, Above 500Msps-1Gsps, and Above 1Gsps-3Gsps. Based on geography, the market is primarily segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), the Middle East & Africa (MEA), and South America.

The List of Companies – Data Converter Market

Analog Devices, Inc., Texas Instruments Incorporated; NXP Semiconductors; STMicroelectronics; and ROHM CO., LTD. are a few of the key data converter market players. In addition, several other important market players were studied and analyzed during this study to get a holistic view of the market and its ecosystem.

