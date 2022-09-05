Lithium Silicon Battery Market is Likely to Rise at USD 247 million by 2030: Size, Share, Regional Overview, Demands, Challenges, Trends and Value Forecast

The global lithium silicon battery market size is estimated to grow from USD 10 million in 2022 to USD 247 million by 2030, at a CAGR of 48.4% from 2022 to 2030.

Battery manufacturers are involved in rigorous R&D of lithium silicon batteries for commercialization. Developing silicon material for anodes involves complex processes that are yet to be scalable and efficient. Some companies are trying out different technologies and scalable methods to produce silicon anodes feasibly and with scalability. Major players such as Amprius Inc. (US) and Nexeon Corporation (UK) are working toward developing silicon anode batteries and anode materials with enhanced features. Initiatives taken by these players to launch advanced silicon anode batteries for use across diverse applications are expected to fuel their demand from various end-user industries.

Key Market Players:

Amprius Technologies (US), Enovix Corporation (US), NanoGraf Corporation (US), Enevate Corporation (US), Sila Nanotechnologies, Inc. (US), and Group14 Technologies, Inc. (US) are among a few key players in the lithium silicon battery market.

OPPORTUNITIES: Fast-growing demand for EVs

EVs use lithium-ion batteries to extract power; these batteries are popularly used in the automotive sector. The widespread use of electric vehicles (EVs) and plug-in hybrid electric vehicles (PHEVs) has boosted the adoption of lithium-ion batteries, which is expected to increase further in the future. The market for EVs for transportation is rapidly evolving due to their energy-saving, pollution-reducing nature. Many automobile companies have already launched their EV model—for instance, Tesla Motors, Inc. (US) has already established a fair market share and become one of the leading manufacturers of high-power EVs.

Other automobile companies such as Toyota Motor Corporation (Japan), Hyundai Motor Company (South Korea), and Ford Motor Company (US) are also involved in the production of EVs. According to International Energy Agency (IEA), the adoption of EVs at the end of the decade is expected to grow by nearly 30% of the current scenario.

Market Segments

By Material:

Micronized silicon-carbon powder

SILA Silicon Anode material

Porous silicon anodes

Nano-Porous Silicon

SiFAB

By Technology:

3D Cell Architecture

100% Silicon Nanowire Anode Technology

Nanocarbon scaffold

Silgrain

Sinanode

XFC-Energy Technology

By Capacity

< 3,000 mAh

3,000 to 10,000 mAh

> 10,000 mAh

By Application:

Consumer Eelectronics

Automotive

Aerospace & Defense

Medical Devices

Energy

By Geography

North America includes the United States, Canada, and Mexico

Europe includes Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain

South America includes Colombia, Argentina, Nigeria, and Chile

The Asia Pacific includes Japan, China, Korea, India, Saudi Arabia, and Southeast Asia

COVID-19 Impact

Recent Developments

In March 2022, Enovix Corporation launched an advanced technology for silicon lithium batteries to increase the tolerance level of batteries without compromising energy density. The technology provides safer batteries with better lithium plating protection, high thermal conductivity, and better mechanical strength.

In December 2021, Amprius Technologies developed an advanced technology that charges the battery 0–80% in 6 minutes. The technology has been validated by a Fortune 100 company.

In September 2021, Sila Nanotechnologies, Inc. launched its next-generation silicon material in Whoop’s 4.0 wearables.

