Gerd Mller, the Bayern Munich and previous West Germany forward who scored 566 objectives for the club and still holds the record for the most objectives scored in the Bundesliga with 365, has kicked the bucket. He was 75.

The Bavarian club reported his passing on Sunday.

“Gerd Mueller was the best striker there’s consistently been, and a fine individual and character of world football,” Bayern president Herbert Hainer said in an explanation posted on the whelp’s site. “We’re totally joined in profound grieving with his better half Uschi just as his family.”

Mueller showed up for Bayern. He was the alliance’s top-scorer on seven events. Mueller joined the Bavarian club in 1964 and won four alliance titles and four German Cup titles.

Mueller additionally helped West Germany win the European Championship in 1972, then, at that point the World Cup two years after the fact, when he scored the triumphant objective in the last against the Netherlands. Out and out he scored 68 objectives in 62 appearances for West Germany.

“His accomplishments are unparalleled right up ’til the present time and will always be a piece of the incredible history of FC Bayern and all of German football,” Bayern executive Oliver Kahn included the club explanation.

“We are joined in profound distress with his better half Uschi and his family. Without Gerd Muller, FC Bayern would not be the club we as a whole love today. His name and the memory of him will live on for eternity.”

Muller scored 14 objectives at two World Cups and, in 1972, hit 85 objectives in just 60 counterparts for club and country. That stayed a world record until Lionel Messi struck multiple times in 69 matches in 2012.

“Records don’t mean a lot to me, yet assuming somebody has the right to outperform me, it’s Messi,” Muller said at that point.

The forward, nicknamed Der Bomber der Nation – the Bomber of the Nation – scored 68 objectives in 62 games for Germany, making him their top scorer until Miroslav Klose outperformed his absolute in 2014.

His most significant objective came in the 1974 World Cup last, when he scored the champ in regular style with a speedy turn and finish in a 2-1 win over Netherlands, his last game as a West Germany worldwide.

“As a player and an individual, Gerd Mueller represents FC Bayern and its improvement into perhaps the greatest club on the planet like no other. Gerd will perpetually be in our souls.