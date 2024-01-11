Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Automotive Market Expected to Grow Exponentially by 2029 | IBM, Intel, Samsung, Microsoft

[New York, November 2023] – A comprehensive market analysis report on the Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Automotive Market has been unveiled by StatsNData and offers valuable insights and information for both industry veterans and newcomers. This in-depth report not only provides revenue forecasts for the Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Automotive market and its sub-segments, but also gives stakeholders an in-depth understanding of the competitive landscape. It empowers businesses to create effective go-to-market strategies and positions them for success in the ever-evolving market.

Prominent companies influencing the Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Automotive market landscape include:

• Alphabet (Google)

• IBM

• Intel

• Samsung

• Microsoft

• Amazon Web Services

• Qualcomm

• Micron

• Tesla

• Toyota Motor Corporation

• Uber Technologies

• Volvo Corporation

• Xilinx

• SoundHound

• Audi

• BMW

• Daimler

• Didi Chuxing

• Ford Motor Company

• General Motors Company

• Harman Industrial Industries

• Honda Motor

• Hyundai Motor Corporation

The report addresses key questions that industry players and investors are keen to answer:

Which market segments will develop in developed and emerging markets over the next 5 to 10 years?

How are regulatory policies affecting the Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Automotive industry?

Which genres/application segments in Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Automotive will we witness significant adoption in the next decade?

What innovative products are similar companies developing in the Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Automotive sector through R&D activities?

How are different players, both large and small, strategizing their channels in Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Automotive markets?

Moreover, by keeping a finger on the pulse of the market, this report provides valuable insights into the key drivers, challenges and opportunities in the it-telecom industry.

Regional insights regarding the Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Automotive market are primarily covered in the region-specific sections, including:

• North America

• South America

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East and Africa

• Europe

Market Segmentation Analysis is a crucial component, categorizing the Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Automotive market based on type, product, end-user, and more, facilitating a precise market description.

Market Segmentation: By Type

• Human–Machine Interface (HMI)

• Semi-Autonomous Vehicle

• Autonomous Vehicle

Market Segmentation: By Application

• Computer Vision

• Context Awareness

• Deep Learning

• Machine Learning

• Natural Language Processing (NLP)

In addition to answering these important questions, the report also offers a glimpse into the future by forecasting the course of the Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Automotive market. It is an invaluable resource for making data-driven decisions, as it provides a roadmap to guide the development of the market during the forecast periods.

Key Features of the Report:

Competitive Analysis: Gain a comprehensive understanding of the evolving Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Automotive competitive landscape to effectively adapt and strategize.

Forward Perspective: Discover what is driving or inhibiting market growth from a forward-looking perspective.

Product Segmentation: Identify key product segments and their growth potential to align your strategies with Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Automotive market trends.

Informed Decision Making: Deepen your understanding of the market and its segments to make well-informed business decisions.

Conclusion

In conclusion, this report unleash the power of data-driven decisions with our market research report Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Automotive. It is your compass to navigate the changing market landscape and secure your position as market leader.

This report addresses a wide range of industry participants, from seasoned experts seeking to learn about the dynamic Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Automotive market to newcomers looking for guidance. Customization options are available to meet specific needs and ensure relevance to various target audiences.

Table Of Content

Chapter 1 Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Automotive Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Automotive

1.2 Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Automotive Market Segmentation by Type

1.3 Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Automotive Market Segmentation by Application

1.4 Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Automotive Market Segmentation by Regions

1.5 Global Market Size (Value) of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Automotive (2018-2029)

Chapter 2 Global Economic Impact on Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Automotive Industry

2.1 Global Macroeconomic Environment Analysis

2.2 Global Macroeconomic Environment Analysis by Regions

Chapter 3 Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Automotive Market Competition by Manufacturers

3.1 Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Automotive Production and Share by Manufacturers (2018 to 2023)

3.2 Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Automotive Revenue and Share by Manufacturers (2018 to 2023)

3.3 Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Automotive Average Price by Manufacturers (2018 to 2023)

3.4 Manufacturers Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Automotive Manufacturing Base Distribution, Production Area and Product Type

3.5 Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Automotive Market Competitive Situation and Trends

Chapter 4 Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Automotive Production, Revenue (Value) by Region (2018-2023)

4.1 Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Automotive Production by Region (2018-2023)

4.2 Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Automotive Production Market Share by Region (2018-2023)

4.3 Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Automotive Revenue (Value) and Market Share by Region (2018-2023)

4.4 Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Automotive Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2023)

Continue…

