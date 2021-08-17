BSNL reveals THESE plans with limitless calls and 80 Mbps speed for provincial regions.

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has now concocted two new AirFiber plans-Airfibre Ultra and Airfibre Ultra Plus. These plans essentially work on radio-based arrangements and are remote. With a limit of 80 Mbps download speed, the two plans will have limitless calls and they are evaluated at Rs 2995 and Rs 6995 separately.

Already, BSNL disclosed new Air Fiber plans with speeds going from 30Mbps to 70Mbps.

The plans start at Rs 499 and offer 30 Mbps download speed till 3300GB of information.

When as far as possible is reached, the speed gets decreased to 15 Mbps and 25 Mbps individually and in the event that you intend to buy in for a year, you get an extra one month for nothing.

Already, BSNL disclosed new Air Fiber plans with speeds going from 30Mbps to 70Mbps. The plans start at Rs 499 and offer 30 Mbps download speed till 3300GB of information. Check the AirFibre designs by BSNL:

BSNL AirFibre Basic Plan at Rs 499: Priced at Rs 499, this arrangement accompanies a most extreme download speed of 30Mbps till 3300GB is reached and from that point onward, it gets down to 2Mbps.Unlimited calling is likewise accessible.

BSNL AirFibre Basic Plus Plan at Rs 699: Priced at Rs 699, the most extreme download speed of this arrangement is 40Mbps to 3300GB and 4Mbps subsequent to intersection 3300G. Limitless calling is likewise accessible.

BSNL AirFibre Value Plan at Rs 899: Priced at Rs 899, it accompanies a greatest download speed of 50Mbps to 3300GB and 6 Mbps in the wake of intersection 3300GB. Limitless calling is accessible at no extra expense.

BSNL AirFibre Premium Plan at Rs 1199: This exceptional arrangement is accessible for Rs 1199 accompanies a greatest download speed of 70Mbps till 3300GB and 10Mbps subsequent to intersection 3300GB alongside voice calls. Clients can likewise pick a static IP address in this arrangement for an extra charge of Rs 2000. This arrangement additionally accompanies the BSNL AirFibre Premium arrangement.