Argentina forward Lionel Messi, who left Barcelona following 21 years last week, has marked a two-year contract with Paris Saint-Germain, with the choice of an extra year, the French club declared on Tuesday.

Messi, 34, will wear the number 30, the number he had when he started his expert vocation at Barca, and is set to be uncovered by PSG at a public interview they have called for 11:00 am (0900 GMT) Wednesday.

“I’m eager to start another section of my vocation at Paris Saint-Germain,” he said in an articulation on the club’s site.

“Everything about the club coordinates with my football desires,” Messi, who was given a legend’s welcome by the PSG fans when he showed up in the French capital on Tuesday, added.

“I know how capable the crew and the instructing staff are here.

Not really settled to assist with building something uncommon for the club and the fans, and I am anticipating venturing out onto the pitch at the Parc des Princes.

Messi, who was a free specialist after his shock takeoff from childhood club Barcelona last week, arrived at Le Bourget air terminal toward the north of Paris on Tuesday evening.

There he was welcomed by many PSG allies who had accumulated expecting to get a brief look at their new marking.

Those fans additionally assembled outside the club’s Parc des Princes home and close to an extravagant lodging in the city where Messi alongside spouse Antonella and their three youngsters are relied upon to remain.

Messi waved to swarms while brandishing a Paris shirt on his landing in the air terminal prior to being taken for his clinical.

Messi’s dad Jorge, who is likewise his representative, had prior affirmed the unavoidable as he showed up at Barcelona’s El Prat air terminal to load onto a trip to France.

Asked by journalists if his child would finish paperwork for the French club, he answered: “Yes”.

The culmination of his move shuts a hurricane few days following the declaration last Thursday that he would leave Barcelona, the club he has addressed for the total of his 17-year proficient profession.

PSG’s move for Messi had been a loosely held bit of information for quite a long time, in spite of the fact that reports in Spain on Monday night talked of a “last offer” by Barcelona to attempt to keep the player. Qatar-supported PSG consider Messi to be the missing piece in their jigsaw as they pursue the Champions League, the prize they need more than whatever else.

“Back together,” Neymar, who played with Messi at Barcelona prior to moving to PSG in 2017, posted on Twitter.