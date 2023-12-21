E-Commerce Fraud Detection Solutions Market is Booming Globally by 2029 | NuData (Mastercard), Demisto, Brighterion (Mastercard), Nice Actimize

[New York, November 2023] – Serving as a valuable resource for industry leaders and newcomers alike, a comprehensive market analysis report focusing on the E-Commerce Fraud Detection Solutions Market was recently published. This comprehensive report offers a detailed review of the global E-Commerce Fraud Detection Solutions market and its sub-segments, providing revenue forecasts and strategic insights that can drive business success in the coming years.

This report caters to a wide audience, from industry experts looking to learn about the dynamic E-Commerce Fraud Detection Solutions market to newcomers seeking guidance.

Key industry players, including:

• Bottomline Technologies

• NuData (Mastercard)

• Demisto

• Brighterion (Mastercard)

• Nice Actimize

• Trulioo

• Jumio

• Mitek

• Forter

• Shape Security (F5)

• Verifi (Visa)

• Sift (Sift Science)

• Ravelin

• Feedzai

• PayPal Order Filters

• BAE Systems

• FICO

• Accertify (Amex)

• LexisNexis

• NeuStar

• Idology

• CA Risk Analytics Network

• Plus Technologies & Innovations

• Gemalto

• Featurespace

• PayFone

• Nuance

• Stripe Radar

• NoFraud

• Kount

• Distilled Identity

• Cyxtera (Easy Solutions)

• ID Analytics

• Radial

• Guardian Analytics

• FraudLabs

• OnFido

• ThreatMetrix (LexisNexis Risk Solutions)

• SAS

• Simility (PayPal)

• Riskified

• Cybersource (Visa)

• Signifyd

• BioCatch

• RSA

• Experian

• Bolt

• Socure

• Ethoca (Mastercard)

• Authenteq

• Datavisor

• ACI ReD Shield

• InAuth (Amex)

• Illumio, are featured prominently in the report, shedding light on their business strategies, financial status, and upcoming products

In addition to answering these critical questions, the report provides insights into the future trajectory of the E-Commerce Fraud Detection Solutions market by offering a forward-looking perspective. It provides decision makers with the information needed to effectively guide the development of the market over the forecast period.

Report Highlights:

– Competitive Landscape: In-depth analysis of evolving competitive dynamics for effective adaptation and strategy formulation.

– Future Outlook: Understand the forces driving or inhibiting E-Commerce Fraud Detection Solutions market growth with a forward-looking, six-year forecast.

– Product Analytics: Identify key product segments and their growth potential to align your strategies with market trends.

– Informed Decision Making: Deepen your E-Commerce Fraud Detection Solutions market understanding and segment analysis for well-informed business decisions.

Market segmentation is a crucial aspect, categorizing the market by type, product, and end-user. This segmentation enhances the accuracy of market descriptions.

E-Commerce Fraud Detection Solutions Market Segmentation Analysis includes:

E-Commerce Fraud Detection Solutions Market segmentation : By Type

• BFSI

• Retail and eCommerce

• Travel and Transportation

E-Commerce Fraud Detection Solutions Market Segmentation: By Application

• Fraud Analytics

• Authentication

• GRC

Key Questions Analyzed in this Report:

What will be the market size and growth rate over the forecast period?

What are the key factors driving the E-Commerce Fraud Detection Solutions market?

What risks and challenges are on the horizon for the market?

Who are the major players in the E-Commerce Fraud Detection Solutions market?

How are their market shares affected by current trends?

What are the key findings of Porter’s five forces model?

What global expansion opportunities await you in the E-Commerce Fraud Detection Solutions market?

Conclusion

In conclusion, the comprehensive E-Commerce Fraud Detection Solutions market research report provides a roadmap for navigating the ever-changing market landscape.

Table Of Content

Chapter 1 E-Commerce Fraud Detection Solutions Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of E-Commerce Fraud Detection Solutions

1.2 E-Commerce Fraud Detection Solutions Market Segmentation by Type

1.3 E-Commerce Fraud Detection Solutions Market Segmentation by Application

1.4 E-Commerce Fraud Detection Solutions Market Segmentation by Regions

1.5 Global Market Size (Value) of E-Commerce Fraud Detection Solutions (2018-2029)

Chapter 2 Global Economic Impact on E-Commerce Fraud Detection Solutions Industry

2.1 Global Macroeconomic Environment Analysis

2.2 Global Macroeconomic Environment Analysis by Regions

Chapter 3 Global E-Commerce Fraud Detection Solutions Market Competition by Manufacturers

3.1 Global E-Commerce Fraud Detection Solutions Production and Share by Manufacturers (2018 to 2023)

3.2 Global E-Commerce Fraud Detection Solutions Revenue and Share by Manufacturers (2018 to 2023)

3.3 Global E-Commerce Fraud Detection Solutions Average Price by Manufacturers (2018 to 2023)

3.4 Manufacturers E-Commerce Fraud Detection Solutions Manufacturing Base Distribution, Production Area and Product Type

3.5 E-Commerce Fraud Detection Solutions Market Competitive Situation and Trends

Chapter 4 Global E-Commerce Fraud Detection Solutions Production, Revenue (Value) by Region (2018-2023)

4.1 Global E-Commerce Fraud Detection Solutions Production by Region (2018-2023)

4.2 Global E-Commerce Fraud Detection Solutions Production Market Share by Region (2018-2023)

4.3 Global E-Commerce Fraud Detection Solutions Revenue (Value) and Market Share by Region (2018-2023)

4.4 Global E-Commerce Fraud Detection Solutions Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2023)

Continue…

