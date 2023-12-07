North America Advanced Planning and Scheduling (APS) Software Market 2021 -2028 Types and Applications, Outlook, Industry Drivers, Ongoing Trends, Future Demand, Challenges, Top Companies

North America Advanced Planning and Scheduling (APS) Software Market was valued at US$ 546.51 million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ 1,033.86 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 8.4% during the forecast period 2021 to 2028.

Online sales in the US and Canada are constantly mounting and reflecting an unstoppable attitude toward its growth over the next decade. In the region, the US has a highly skilled workforce in the retail & consumer goods products arena. As per the International Trade Administration (ITA), in 2019, the consumer goods market in the US was the largest in the globe, registering US$ 635 billion. Since the market in the US is broad and open, the consumer is receptive to both domestic and imported brands. With the strong APS software, the retail & consumer goods industry can enhance the synchronization of the manufacturing processes by gaining insights, which enables them to improve further and surge utilization, thus reducing wastage. According to the Centre for Environment and Development (CED), the food & beverage industry in the US plays a crucial role in the economy, accounting for ~5% of the GDP, 10% of the total US employment, and 10% of the consumers’ disposable personal income (DPI). In 2017, the industry had total sales of US$ 1.4 trillion, and it meets the growing needs of 320 million American consumers and other consumers overseas by handling food supplies.

The report additionally focuses on world major leading industry players of this market providing information like company profiles, product picture, and specification, capacity, production, price, cost, revenue, and contact information. This report focuses on market trends, volume and value, regional level, and company level. This report represents the overall North America Advanced Planning and Scheduling (APS) Software Market Size by analyzing historical information and future prospects till 2028.

North America Advanced Planning and Scheduling (APS) Software Market Segmentation

North America Advanced Planning and Scheduling (APS) Software Market – By Deployment

Cloud-Based

On-Premise

North America Advanced Planning and Scheduling (APS) Software Market – By Organization Size

Large Enterprises

SMEs

North America Advanced Planning and Scheduling (APS) Software Market – By Industry

Manufacturing

Pharmaceuticals & Life Sciences

Retail & Consumer Goods

Food & Beverage

Chemicals

Others

