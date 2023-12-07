North America Ad Fraud Detection Tools Market Analysis by Size, Share, Growth, Trends up to 2028

North America Ad Fraud Detection Tools Market was valued at US$ 88.74 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 257.53 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 16.4% from 2021 to 2028.

The US, Canada, and Mexico are major economies in North America. With the growing number of internet users, the demand for digital advertising is increasing due to several digital platforms for advertisement. Digital advertising is now more sophisticated, personalized, and relevant. Consumers spend more time online than ever before, and digital advertising offers an ideal way to reach multi-device and multi-channel consumers. Marketers are also able to target consumers with laser-focused precision as never before. Brands are no longer limited to just demographics and firmographics but can target the exact audience most likely to purchase based on thousands of lifestyle, personality, behaviors, and purchase intent segmentation variables. Mobile is the main driver of growth in digital advertisement nowadays, accounting for over 70% of digital and more than one-quarter of total media outlays, according to the V12 website data. Furthermore, Americans spend over 10 hours a day on screens, and about five of those hours are spent on their smartphones.

AppsFlyer Ltd.

Adjust GmbH

Branch Metrics, Inc.

Interceptd (App Samurai Inc.)

Perform[cb], LLC

Scalarr Inc.

Singular Labs, Inc.

Competition may be a major subject in any marketing research analysis. This is a report provided with the help of the competitive analysis provided the players can simply study key strategies adopted by leading players in the North America Ad Fraud Detection Tools market till 2028. Major and emerging players of the market are closely studied taking into consideration their market share, product portfolio, revenue, sales growth, and other significant factors. This will help players to become familiar with the moves of their top competitors within the market.

North America Ad Fraud Detection Tools Market Segmentation

North America Ad Fraud Detection Tools Market – By Type

Website

Mobile

North America Ad Fraud Detection Tools Market – By End User

E Commerce

Travel

Finance

Gaming

Others

North America Ad Fraud Detection Tools Market, by Country

US

Canada

Mexico

North America Ad Fraud Detection Tools Market report evaluates the growth rate and the market value based on market dynamics, growth inducing factors. Complete knowledge is based on the latest industry news, opportunities, and trends. The report contains a comprehensive market research and vendor landscape in additionally to a SWOT analysis of the key vendors.

The report summarizes the North America Ad Fraud Detection Tools Market by stating the basic product definition, applications, product scope, product price and value, supply and demand ratio, and market summery.

Competitive landscape of all leading key players together with their business strategies, approaches, and latest North America Ad Fraud Detection Tools market movements.

It elements market feasibility investment, opportunities, growth factors, restraints, market risks, and North America Ad Fraud Detection Tools business driving forces.

It performs a comprehensive study of emerging players within the North America Ad Fraud Detection Tools business together with the present ones.

It accomplishes primary and secondary analysis and resources to estimate top products, market size, and industrial partnerships of North America Ad Fraud Detection Tools business.

North America Ad Fraud Detection Tools market report ends by articulating research findings, data sources, and results, list of dealers, sales channels, businesses, and distributors along with an appendix.

-What will the market size be in 2028 and what will the growth rate be?

-What are the key market trends?

-What is driving this market?

-What are the challenges to market growth?

-Who are the key vendors in this market space?

-What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

-What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

