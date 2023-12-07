North America Acute Lung Injury Market Analysis by Size, Share, Growth, Trends up to 2028

North America Acute Lung Injury Market was valued at US$ 201.93 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 280.16 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 4.8% from 2021 to 2028.

North American market for acute lung injury consists of the US, Canada, and Mexico. The US is the largest market for acute lung injury, followed by Canada and Mexico. The market across the US is expected to grow due to the well-established infrastructure, increasing prevalence of Acute Lung Injury and other lung diseases. Lung diseases like chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) and acute lung injury are the third leading cause of death in the US. Pneumonia is the direct cause of acute lung injury. According to the American Thoracic Society (ATS), pneumonia is the most common cause of sepsis and shock, causing 50% of all episodes. Pneumonia is a very common reason for US children being hospitalized. Every year, almost 1 million individuals in the United States seek hospital treatment for pneumonia, and 50,000 people die as a result of the illness. Also, according to National Hospital Ambulatory Medical Care Survey: 2018, the Annual number and percent distribution of emergency department visits by the Pneumonia diagnosis group in the United States was 1485.

The North America Acute Lung Injury market following are the manufacturers cover –

Angion

Asklepion Pharmaceuticals, LLC.

GlaxoSmithKline Plc

Qx Therapeutics, Inc.

ReAlta Life Sciences, Inc.

Stemedica Cell Technologies, Inc

Windtree Therapeutics, Inc.

The leading players of the North America Acute Lung Injury industry, their market share, product portfolio, company profiles are covered during this report.

Market Segment by Type, the product can be divided into:

North America Acute Lung Injury Market Segmentation

North America Acute Lung Injury Market – By Therapy

Mechanical Ventilation

Fluid Management

Pharmacotherapy

Adjunctive Procedures

North America Acute Lung Injury Market – By End User

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgery Centers

Others

North America Acute Lung Injury Market – By Country

US

Canada

Mexico

This analysis report also presents practical and practical case studies to help you get a clearer understanding of the subject.

Table of Contents: North America Acute Lung Injury Market 2021 – 2028

Chapter 1: Overview of North America Acute Lung Injury

Chapter 2: Regional Market Status and Forecast by Regions

Chapter 3: Regional Market Status and Forecast by Types

Chapter 4: Regional Market Status and Forecast by Downstream Industry

Chapter 5: Market driving correlational analysis

Chapter 6: Market competition status by major makers

Chapter 7: Major manufacturer’s introduction and market data

Chapter 8: Upstream and downstream market analysis

Chapter 9: Cost and gross margin analysis

Chapter 10: Marketing status analysis

Chapter 11: Market report conclusion

Chapter 12: Research methodology and reference

