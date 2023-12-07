North America 3D Secure Authentication Market Analysis by Size, Share, Growth, Trends up to 2028

North America 3D Secure Authentication Market was valued at US$ 267.57 Mn in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 567.70 Mn by 2028 with a CAGR of 10.8% from 2021 to 2028.

The US, Canada, and Mexico are the major economies in North America. Technological advancements have led to a highly competitive market in the region as population is getting attracted toward digital technologies. With the rise in demand for card-based payment in the region, several companies are engaged in developing authentication technology for both merchants and banks. With the rising adoption of digital technologies for making payments, the implementation of authentication technologies is increasing. Significant innovations in online banking through digital technologies improve customer’s personal banking experience, while commercial banking is pressurized to catch up. The increasing demand for advanced technologies for making payments faster, safer, and smooth is driving the market in North America. The development of such a mechanism is attracting a significant percentage of end users, which is influencing the growth of the 3D secure authentication market. Apart from improving transaction process, the authentication technology also enhances the security.

Top Key Players Listed in the North America 3D Secure Authentication Market 2021 – 2028 Report Are:

GPayments Pvt. Ltd.



Modirum



mSignia, Inc



Netcetera



Ravelin Technology Ltd



RS Software



UL, LLC

In this report, the market has been segmented on the basis of:

North America 3D Secure Authentication Market – By Component

Solution

Services

North America 3D Secure Authentication Market – By End User

Unmanned Self-Service Automated Tollbooth Collection System

Unmanned Automated Toll Booth Collection System

Unmanned Wireless Automated Toll Booth Collection System

North America 3D Secure Authentication Market – By Country

US

Canada

Mexico

The North America 3D Secure Authentication Market 2021 – 2028 Competitive Viewpoint:

This analysis is a useful resource for investors, shareholders, industry planners, and new and existing businesses trying to broaden their reach within the current Market situation. While focusing on top companies and their corporate strategies, market presence, operative segmentation, aggressive outlook, geographical growth, pricing and price structures, the study painstakingly takes into consideration the market analysis.

Reason to buy this report:

• Understand the Current and future of the North America 3D Secure Authentication Market in both Established and rising markets.

• The report enlightens the massive patterns, causes, and impact factors globally and regionally.

• The latest developments within the North America 3D Secure Authentication market and details of the industry leaders alongside their market share and methods.

• It looks into vital developments like extensions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions on the horizon.

• Analysis the market’s potential, preferred position, opportunity, difficulty, restrictions, and hazards on a world and regional level.

