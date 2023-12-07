Bathroom Vanities Market Statistics, Facts and Figures, Growth Overview, Size, SWOT Analysis and Forecast to 2021 to 2028.

The Bathroom Vanities Market is projected to reach US$ 46,038.15 million by 2028 from US$ 36,047.21 million in 2021; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.6% from 2021 to 2028.

Two main types of bathroom vanities are available: freestanding and built-in. Freestanding vanities are typically used in small spaces, while built-in vanities provide more countertop areas and are suitable for larger sizes. Bathroom vanities combine a sink, countertop, and built-in shelves. They can also be classified as part of bathroom cabinetry, used to hold the sink and conceal associated plumbing lines while providing storage options. The bathroom vanity countertops come in various materials, such as wood, stone, and cement. As they are commonly installed in bathrooms, bathroom vanities are composed of moisture-resistant materials.

The List of Companies –

Avanity Corporation Bellaterra Home, LLC Caesarstone Foremost Groups, Inc. Kohler Co. MasterBrand Cabinets Inc. Roca Sanitario, S.A. Wilsonart LLC Dupont Plumbing Supplies INTER IKEA SYSTEMS B.V.

The global demand for bathroom vanities is expected to be fuelled by residential construction growth. One of the major factors driving the market growth is the increasing rate of housing construction and completion in the developed countries. In addition, rapid urbanization in developing regions has increased construction activities for residential and commercial buildings. Furthermore, the growth of the bathroom vanities market has also been boosted by an increase in remodelling and renovation activities. Changing lifestyles, higher spending power, and the growing trend of functional bathrooms in smart homes are expected to drive demand for bathroom vanities during the forecast period.

Bathroom vanities are not just limited to residential spaces but are also utilized in commercial spaces where multiple sinks are required on a countertop. These commercial spaces include IT companies, corporate offices, and R&D centres. The increasing demand for functional bathroom amenities in offices, schools, and shops is having a positive impact on the bathroom vanities market. Manufacturers are investing in product development of bathroom vanities, offering features such as chrome lights, aroma diffuser machines, inbuilt sound, LED interiors, and microbial protection systems, which are expected to drive market growth during the forecast period. The growth of the online distribution channel for bathroom vanities is also contributing to the market’s growth.

The bathroom vanities market is classified into stone, ceramic, glass, wood, and metal categories based on the material used. These products use various stones, including natural stone, granite, basalt, slate, and quartzite. Bathroom vanities are also constructed using different types of glass, such as tempered glass, frosted glass, laminated glass, and toughened glass. The wood-based bathroom vanities are solid wood, particle board, MDF (medium-density fiberboard), and plywood. Metals such as stainless steel, cast iron, copper, and aluminum are commonly used in bathroom vanities. In 2020, the wood segment accounted for the largest share of the bathroom vanities market. This growth is primarily due to wood’s customizability and aesthetic appeal. The demand for bathroom vanities made from engineered materials like recycled glass and quartz is also expected to drive market growth.

In 2020, the largest revenue share of the global bathroom vanities market was held by Europe. The increasing construction activities in the region are the main driver for the market growth. The residential sector in Europe is also seeing a high usage of bathroom vanities. Additionally, consumers in the region are increasingly inclined towards functional and aesthetically pleasing bathroom amenities, which is creating demand for bathroom vanities. Moreover, the presence of key players in the European market and the introduction of various product lines have also contributed to the growth of the market.

