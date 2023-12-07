Botulinum Toxin Market Types and Applications, Drivers, Ongoing Trends, Future Demand, Challenges, Top Companies & Forecast 2021 to 2028.

The Botulinum Toxin Market is expected to reach US$ 8,977.62 million by 2028 from US$ 5,307.71 million in 2021. It is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7.8% from 2021 to 2028.

The growth of the botulinum toxin market can be attributed to factors such as the rising adoption of botulinum toxin for aesthetic procedures and the increasing number of non-invasive cosmetic treatments. Nevertheless, the market’s expansion is being hindered by the adverse effects associated with botulinum toxin.

Botulinum toxins are a type of neurotoxin produced by a bacterium called clostridium botulinum. Healthcare providers use specific strains of this bacteria to create medical injections. Once injected into a muscle, botulinum toxin blocks nerve signals, leading to muscle paralysis. This helps reduce the appearance of wrinkles and other unwanted facial features. Botulinum toxin injections, such as Botox and Dysport, are commonly used to improve aesthetics by relaxing muscles that cause wrinkles. They can also be used to treat medical conditions such as migraines, hyperhidrosis, overactive bladder, and eye problems.

The List of Companies –

AbbVie Inc. Merz Pharma Medytox Sanofi Ipsen Pharma Galderma Revance Therapeutics Inc. Lanzhou Institute of Biological Products Co., Ltd. Candela Medical Daewoong Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.

The botulinum toxin market in France has seen a significant increase in non-surgical procedures and dermal injectables. According to the Global Aesthetics Consensus, more than 101,400 botulinum toxin procedures were performed out of approximately 258,438 non-surgical aesthetic procedures in the country in 2016. The market is further expected to grow due to the expansion of cosmetology clinics and the rise in the number of practitioners. The availability of advanced medical services in France has also led to tourists from countries such as Switzerland, Romania, and Russia seeking aesthetic procedures in the country. Similarly, in Italy, the Italian Association of Aesthetic Plastic Surgery (AICPE) has formed an “aesthetic alliance” with the International Society of Aesthetic Plastic Surgery (ISAPS) to ensure high-quality cosmetic surgeries with enhanced patient safety. As a result, every tenth patient seeking cosmetic surgery in Italy is a tourist.

The American Society of Plastic Surgeons (ASPS) has reported that in the US, a total of 4,401,536 minimally-invasive cosmetic procedures involving botulinum toxin Type A (such as Botox, Dysport, and Xeomin) were performed, with 4,136,289 procedures being carried out on females and 265,247 on males. Aesthetic Neural Network (ANN) data for 2020 revealed that the total revenue spent on aesthetic plastic surgery was over US$9 billion.

According to the American Society of Plastic Surgeons (ASPS), India witnessed a total of 643,752 cosmetic procedures in 2019, out of which 249,024 were non-surgical procedures, with botulinum toxin procedures accounting for 70,248. Similarly, in Brazil, a total of 2,565,675 cosmetic procedures were performed in 2019, with non-surgical procedures totaling 1,072,002, and botulinum toxin procedures accounting for 507,869.

Botulinum toxin (BTX) is used therapeutically to treat various diseases, including chronic migraines, muscle spasticity, overactive bladder, and hyperhidrosis. The application of BTX in both clinical and cosmetic settings provides a comprehensive and detailed assessment of standalone treatment and combination therapy. As per ISAPS, Germany recorded around 321,702 BTX procedures in 2018. The rise in the geriatric population and the desire to maintain a youthful appearance have resulted in an increase in the number of BTX-based procedures being performed in Germany.

The botulinum toxin market in Europe is experiencing growth due to the increase in the number of aesthetic service providers, practitioners, and plastic surgeons. Germany accounts for around 4% of the total number of cosmetic procedures worldwide, with approximately 321,702 BTX procedures performed in the country in 2018, according to ISAPS. Additionally, the UK has more than 500 plastic surgeons, and this number is expected to rise in the future. The increasing number of aesthetic procedures performed in Europe is driving the demand and sales of botulinum toxin.

Product Type Insights

The global botulinum toxin market is categorized into two types – type A botulinum toxin and type B botulinum toxin, based on the product type. In 2020, the type A botulinum toxin segment dominated the market and is expected to register the highest CAGR from 2021 to 2028. Botulinum toxin A injection is a minimally invasive and safe treatment for various medical conditions, such as muscle spasms and cosmetic imperfections. It has a wide range of uses, including the treatment of dystonia, incontinence, migraine, blepharospasm, and hyperhidrosis. Depending on the formulation, botulinum toxin A is suitable for treating different diseases. In the field of aesthetics, it is primarily used to decrease fine lines and wrinkles on the upper face, such as the forehead, side corners of the eyes, and glabellar lines.

Application Insights

Based on application, the botulinum toxin market is bifurcated into medical and aesthetics. The medical segment is sub-segmented as chronic migraine, muscle spasm, over-reactive bladder, hyperhidrosis, and others. The aesthetics segment is sub-segmented as frown lines/glabellar, forehead lines, crow’s feet, square jaw/masseter, and others.

In 2020, the medical segment was the dominant segment in the global botulinum toxin market, and it is expected to maintain its position as the largest segment by 2028. Botulinum toxin is extensively used as a therapeutic drug for the treatment and management of various medical conditions such as chronic migraine, spastic disorders, cervical dystonia, and detrusor hyperactivity.

End User Insights

The botulinum toxin market is categorized by end-user into specialty and dermatology clinics, hospitals and clinics, and others. In 2020, the specialty and dermatology clinics segment had the largest market share, and it is projected to remain the largest segment by 2028. The demand for minimally invasive procedures has been rising at a faster pace than surgical procedures, leading to the growth of this market segment. Non-surgical procedures such as botulinum toxin (botox) injections, laser hair removal, hyaluronic acid treatments, photorejuvenation (IPL), and non-surgical fat reduction are among the most popular cosmetic procedures, which is driving the growth of this segment.

