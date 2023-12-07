An Ultimate Guide to Dolomite

Download PDF- https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00014611

Dolomite is an important material for ferro-alloys industries, and it is widely used in iron and steel plants. It also has vital application in the agriculture sector due to its ability to act as a soil conditioner and to balance the soil pH. The oil & gas, chemicals, rubber, mining & metals, water treatment, pharmaceuticals, and cosmetics are among other important end users of this substance. As these industries are witnessing considerable growth, especially in developing economies, the demand for dolomite is also growing continuously. However, adverse effects of mining activities on environment remain a concern for dolomite producers.