North America Agritech Market Key Manufacturers, Development Trends and Competitive Analysis

The agritech market in North America is expected to grow from US$ 6,731.3 million in 2019 to US$ 16,005.2 million by 2027; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 12.2% from 2020 to 2027.

This research report provides insights into the "North America Agritech Market"

Kay Players:

AeroFarms

AgBiome, Inc.

ARSR Tech

Ceres Imaging

Conservis

Indigo Ag, Inc.

Pivot Bio

are the leading companies operating in the North America Agritech market.

North America Agritech Market Segmentation

North America Agritech Market – By Type

Biotechnology and Biochemicals

Big Data & Analytics

Sensors and Connected Devices

Mobility

Other Types

North America Agritech Market – By Application

Irrigation

Production and Maintenance

Supply Chain

Marketplace

North America Agritech Market – By Country

US

Canada

Mexico

Cambridge dictionary defines social media as “websites and computer programs that allow people to communicate and share information on the internet using a computer or mobile phone.” Facebook, WhatsApp, Twitter, YouTube, and Instagram are some of the most popular social media platforms in North America. Social media platforms have become a necessity for both individuals and businesses. The number of social media users has been growing exponentially over the past few years, due to which these platforms have also been gaining importance for most industry verticals. The active social media user base rose by 13.7% in 2020, from 3.44 billion in 2019 to 3.960 billion in 2020. Again, social media’s active users rose by 13.13% in 2021, from 3.960 billion in 2020 to 4.480 billion in 2021. Compared to the 2.078 billion in 2015, active social media users rose by 115.59% from 2015 to 2021.

The growing penetration of smartphones and the decreasing prices of internet subscriptions have made the access to these platforms much easier. It has been promoting the usage of social media platforms among people of developed and developing nations alike. Additionally, the capability to create and share visual content among large groups of people, often leading to overnight fame, has further increased the attractiveness of these platforms to common people. Furthermore, most of these platforms are quite dynamic and have been updating their platform as per the demands of users, thus increasing their attractiveness. Thus, all forms of social media platforms, such as social networking, media sharing, social blogging, and discussion sites, have witnessed a tremendous rise in active users. Such exponential growth in active users has also led to an increasing amount of data being generated. Users have been sharing varied data on these platforms, including their likes and dislikes of a brand or product, reviews about a flight journey, places they want to travel to, experiences they had at a shop, and recommendations. Additionally, collecting such data through traditional channels and then analyzing the same for gathering insights would either be financially impractical or consume a lot of time. Such factors have promoted the usage of social media platforms among businesses.

Market Drivers

Market Restraints

Future Trends

Market Opportunities

