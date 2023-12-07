𝗔 𝗖𝗼𝗺𝗽𝗹𝗲𝘁𝗲 𝗚𝘂𝗶𝗱𝗲 𝘁𝗼 𝐆𝐫𝐞𝐞𝐧 𝐇𝐲𝐝𝐫𝐨𝐠𝐞𝐧 (𝗣𝗗𝗙 𝗘-𝗕𝗼𝗼𝗸)

Green Hydrogen Market Size, Share Report 2030

Many countries and organizations have set ambitious decarbonization goals, aiming to achieve net-zero emissions by 2050 or earlier. For instance, in October 2022, the government of Singapore announced its plan to achieve carbon neutrality by 2050 and increase hydrogen utilization as a major power source. According to The Deputy Prime Minister of Singapore, the carbon emission of the country is likely to reach 60 metric ton by 2030, a reduction of 5 metric ton compared to 2022. Green hydrogen is a key component of these goals, as it can be used as a clean energy carrier across various sectors, including transportation, industrial, and power generation.

The green hydrogen market size is expected to grow from US$ 4,061.21 million in 2022 to US$ 88,055.64 million by 2030; it is estimated to record a CAGR of 46.9% from 2022 to 2030.