Green Packaging Market – Increasing Demand for Eco-Friendly Packaging

Green packaging is known as sustainable packaging. Green packaging uses certain materials and manufacturing methods for the packaging of goods, which has a low impact on energy consumption and the environment. Green packaging eradicates the contaminants and chemicals that destroy the soil, water, and atmosphere of our planet. Some of the materials used in green packaging are Biodegradable plastics, Plant-based plastics, Recycled products, etc.

Socio-Economic factors, legislation in various countries, and space limitation for the dumping of wastes are driving the demand for the green packaging market. Furthermore, the rise of substitutes like bio-plastics is also projected to influence the green packaging market significantly. Moreover, an increase in the efficiency of reverse logistics operations of recycled material is anticipated to have a positive impact in the green packaging market. The rising popularity of sustainable initiatives is expected to generate untapped opportunity for the market participants.

The “Global Green Packaging Market Analysis to 2028” is a specialized and in-depth study of the food and beverage industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of green packaging market with detailed market segmentation by packaging type, application and geography. The global green packaging market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading green packaging market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The global green packaging market is segmented on the basis of packaging type, and application. Based on packaging type, the market is segmented into recycled content packaging, reusable packaging, and degradable packaging. On the basis of the application the market is segmented into food and beverage, personal care, health care, and others.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global green packaging market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2020 to 2028 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The green packaging market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting green packaging market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the green packaging market in these regions.

The reports cover key developments in the green packaging market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved way for expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market payers from green packaging market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for green packaging in the global market. Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the green packaging market.

The report also includes the profiles of key green packaging companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components and services offered, financial information of last 3 years, key development in past five years.

Amcor plc

Ardagh Group S.A.

Bemis Company, Inc.

E. I. DuPont de Nemours and Company

Elopak AS

Mondi Limited

Plastipak Holdings, Inc.

Sealed Air Corporation

Tetra Pak International SA

Uflex Limited.

The Insight Partners is a one-stop industry research provider of actionable solutions. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We are specialists in industries such as technology, media, food & beverages, chemicals & materials, and telecommunication.

Our research model is very simple. We believe in client servicing and delivering the best quality to our customers. Through our research content, we are making sure that our customers get value for their money along with better quality data and analysis.

Our research content is majorly focused on market trends in terms of market sizing, competitive landscaping, company analysis, regional or country analysis, etc. We provide a detailed break-up of segmentation in terms of geography, technology, products, services, etc., which helps our clients to gain a deeper analytical understanding of various research topics.

