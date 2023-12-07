Hemp Juice Market Research Study and Forecasts (2020 – 2030)

Hemp juice is basically obtained from the upper part as well as the leaves of a hemp plant. To extract this juice, most of the juice manufacturers utilized low-speed juicers. The hemp juice usually contains high Calcium, Phosphorus, Magnesium, Selenium, Vitamin E, Zinc, Iron, and Vitamin A. In addition to that, this juice further reduces the risk of many diseases and promotes health. Many individuals mostly preferred hemp juice owing to various health benefits associated with it.

MARKET SCOPE

The “Global Hemp Juice Market Analysis to 2028” is a specialized and in-depth study of the food and beverage industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of the hemp juice market with detailed market segmentation by type, distribution channel, category, and geography. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading hemp juice market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

Based on category, the market is bifurcated into organic and conventional

Based on distribution channel, the global hemp juice market is segmented into supermarkets and hypermarkets, convenience stores, online retail, and others

Drivers

Increasing use of hemp juice as immunity booster

Hemp juice helps in reduction of tiredness & fatigue, digestion, normalizing sleep patterns, further helps in maintianing healthy bone, nails, teeth, hair, skin, and vision, this can be another driving factor

Rising consumption of hemp juice globally

Restraints

Stringent regulations imposed by government may restrict the market

REGIONAL FRAMEWORK

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2019 to 2028 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), the Middle East and Africa (MEA), and South America. The hemp juice market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting the market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the marketduring the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the hemp juice market in these regions.

IMPACT OF COVID-19 ON HEMP JUICE MARKET

As of May 2021, the US, India, Brazil, Russia, Spain, France, the UK, Turkey, and Italy, are some of the worst affected countries in terms confirmed cases and reported deaths. The COVID-19 is affecting economies and several industries in different countries due to lockdowns, travel bans, and business shutdowns. Shutdown of various manufacturing plants and factories has also been affected the global supply chains also negatively impacted the manufacturing, delivery schedules, and sales of goods in global market. In addition, the global travel bans further imposed by countries in Europe, Asia-Pacific, and North America are also affecting the business collaborations as well as partnerships opportunities.

Due to Covid-19 pandemic, food and beverage industry is also facing huge losses, which is further impacting on world economy. It has further disrupted the transportation system and disrupted the supply of raw materials. The disruptive value chain has had a negative impact on the raw material supply, which, in turn, is impacting the growth of the hemp juice market. However, as the economies are planning to revive their operations, the demand for hemp juice is presumed to rise globally, since consumers are buying food products through online retailers. Some of the safety measures followed by the companies include limiting direct contact with delivery person & visitors, strengthening & communicating proper hygiene practices, and conducting complete sanitations & eliminating personnel contact during shift changes. With all these factors, it can be presumed that in post-pandemic times, the demand for these products will take a hike.

The report covers key developments in the hemp juice market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as type launches, type approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the marketwere acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved way for the expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market payers from hemp juice market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for hemp juice in the global market.

The report also includes the profiles of key companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies in the hemp juice market. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components, and services offered, financial information of the last 3 years, the key development in the past five years.

Hemp CBD Ltd.

Sana Hemp Juice

Kama Hemp

Lumen

Warrior Juice Company

Wild Hemp

Hemp Juice USA

Cloud 9

Hanoju Deutschland GmbH

GreenSnake

