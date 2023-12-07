North America Agritech Market Analysis by Size, Share, Growth, Trends up to 2027

North America Agritech Market was valued at US$ 6,731.3 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 16,005.2 million by 2027 with a CAGR of 12.2% during the forecast period 2020 to 2027.

Agriculture plays a crucial role in the economic growth of some of the largest nations across North America which include the US, Canada, mexico among many others. With continuously growing population and rising demand of agricultural output to meet the increasing demand, the investments in agriculture technology solutions have been growing at an impressive pace. Agritech refers to a market ecosystem that consist of companies which are using and developing different technologies to enhance their agriculture products or services offerings. These advanced offerings are aimed to increase overall yield, efficiency, cost savings, and profitability of farmers and agriculture companies across the value chain. Some of the key technologies that are penetrating the North America agriculture sector include data analytics, artificial intelligence, internet-of-things, machine learning, automation systems, software as a service solution among many others. In addition to this, the evolving business & revenue models in agriculture sector, market consolidation with bigger players acquiring smaller players to achieve economies of scale and vertical integration, trend of precision farming, and rising investments in agritech start-ups are some of the key factors that are fueling the growth of North America agritech market.

AeroFarms

AgBiome, Inc.

ARSR Tech

Ceres Imaging

Conservis

Indigo Ag, Inc.

Pivot Bio

The leading players of the North America Agritech industry, their market share, product portfolio, company profiles are covered during this report.

Market Segment by Type, the product can be divided into:

North America Agritech Market Segmentation

North America Agritech Market – By Type

Biotechnology and Biochemicals

Big Data & Analytics

Sensors and Connected Devices

Mobility

Other Types

North America Agritech Market – By Application

Irrigation

Production and Maintenance

Supply Chain

Marketplace

North America Agritech Market – By Country

US

Canada

Mexico



Table of Contents: North America Agritech Market 2019 – 2027

Chapter 1: Overview of North America Agritech

Chapter 2: Regional Market Status and Forecast by Regions

Chapter 3: Regional Market Status and Forecast by Types

Chapter 4: Regional Market Status and Forecast by Downstream Industry

Chapter 5: Market driving correlational analysis

Chapter 6: Market competition status by major makers

Chapter 7: Major manufacturer’s introduction and market data

Chapter 8: Upstream and downstream market analysis

Chapter 9: Cost and gross margin analysis

Chapter 10: Marketing status analysis

Chapter 11: Market report conclusion

Chapter 12: Research methodology and reference



