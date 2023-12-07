Medical Cyclotron Market in North America: Emerging Trends and Forecast, 2020 to 2027

North America Medical Cyclotron Market was valued at US$ 80.99 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 109.15 million by 2027 with a CAGR of 3.9% during the forecast period 2020 to 2027.

Cyclotron therapy is commonly used for the treatment of various types of cancer. The prevalence of cancer is rising every year. Moreover, proton beam therapy is used to treat tumors that do not spread in the body; thus, they do not require surgery. Further, brain and spinal cord cancers are prevalent. The procedure is suitable for children as it prevents damaging healthy and growing tissues. Furthermore, it is used to treat different types of eye cancers such as orbital rhabdomyoma sarcoma and retinoblastoma. Radiotherapy is a scientifically sophisticated way to diagnose and treat cancer. According to the National Cancer Institute, the US government spent US$ 208.9 billion on cancer treatment in 2020. The increase in the development of artificial radionuclides, a surge in the number of therapies, and a rise in the prevalence of cancer are driving the growth of the medical cyclotrons market in North America.

Get a Sample Copy of Report, Click Here:

https://www.businessmarketinsights.com/sample/TIPRE00019051

The North America Medical Cyclotron market following are the manufacturers cover –

Advanced Cyclotron Systems

ALCEN

Best ABT Molecular Imaging, Inc

Best Cyclotron Systems, Inc.

General Electric Company

IBA

Ionetix Corporation

isoSolution Inc.

Siemens AG

Sumitomo Heavy Industries, Ltd.

The leading players of the North America Medical Cyclotron industry, their market share, product portfolio, company profiles are covered during this report. Key market players are analyzed on the basis of production volume, gross margin, market value, and price structure. The competitive market scenario among North America Medical Cyclotron players will help the industry aspirants in planning their strategies. The statistics presented in this report are an accurate and helpful guide to shaping your business growth.

Market Segment by Type, the product can be divided into:

The North America medical cyclotron market is segmented into type, capacity, end user, and country. Based on type, the market is bifurcated into ring cyclotron and azimuthally varying fields (AVF). The ring cyclotron segment held the larger share of the market in 2019. Based on capacity, the market is segmented into 10-12 MeV, 16-18 MeV, 19-24 MeV, and 24 MeV and above. In 2019, the 16-18 MeV segment held the largest share of the market.

Based on end user, the market is categorized into hospitals, specialized clinics, pharmaceutical companies, and others. In 2019, the hospitals segment held the largest share of the market. Based on country, the North America medical cyclotron market is segmented into the US, Canada, and Mexico. Further, the US held the largest share of the market in 2019.

This analysis report also presents practical and practical case studies to help you get a clearer understanding of the subject. This analysis report has been prepared through industry analysis techniques and presented in a professional manner by including effective information graphics whenever necessary. It helps ensure business stability and rapid development to achieve notable remarks within the North America Medical Cyclotron market.

Get Full North America Medical Cyclotron Market Report :https://www.businessmarketinsights.com/reports/north-america-medical-cyclotron-market

Table of Contents: North America Medical Cyclotron Market 2019 – 2027

Chapter 1: Overview of North America Medical Cyclotron

Chapter 2: Regional Market Status and Forecast by Regions

Chapter 3: Regional Market Status and Forecast by Types

Chapter 4: Regional Market Status and Forecast by Downstream Industry

Chapter 5: Market driving correlational analysis

Chapter 6: Market competition status by major makers

Chapter 7: Major manufacturer’s introduction and market data

Purchase a Copy of this North America Medical Cyclotron Market 2019 – 2027 research report at:

https://www.businessmarketinsights.com/buy/single/TIPRE00019051

Chapter 8: Upstream and downstream market analysis

Chapter 9: Cost and gross margin analysis

Chapter 10: Marketing status analysis

Chapter 11: Market report conclusion

Chapter 12: Research methodology and reference

Note: This report may be customized to suit your requirements. Get in touch with our sales team so you can get a report tailored to your needs.

About Us:

Business Market Insights is a market research platform that provides subscription service for industry and company reports. Our research team has extensive professional expertise in domains such as Electronics & Semiconductor; Aerospace & Defense; Automotive & Transportation; Energy & Power; Healthcare; Manufacturing & Construction; Food & Beverages; Chemicals & Materials; and Technology, Media, & Telecommunications.

Contact Us:

If you have any questions about this report or would like further information, please contact us:

Contact person: Ankit Mathur

Email: sales@businessmarketinsights.com

Phone: +16467917070