Solar Energy Market to 2030 – Expert Analysis, Technological Trends, SWOT Analysis

The solar energy market was valued at US$ 207,270.00 million in 2022 and is expected to reach US$ 552,450.28 million by 2030; it is anticipated to account for a CAGR of 13.0% from 2022 to 2030.

According to the Solar Energy Industries Association (SEIA), the solar industry has demonstrated remarkable growth over the past ten years, from 2013 to 2023, with an impressive average annual expansion rate of 24%. This significant solar energy market growth can be attributed to robust federal policies such as the Solar Investment Tax Credit, rapidly decreasing costs, and surging demand across the private and public sectors for clean and sustainable electricity. As a result, this has led to the installation of 149 gigawatts (GW) of solar capacity in the US, which is sufficient to power approximately 26 million homes.

According to the SEIA, as of 2022, the solar sector has employed over 263,000 individuals across over 10,000 companies in every state in the US. In 2022, the solar industry in the US witnessed a private investment of ~US$ 35 billion. Over the past decade, the cost of solar installation has dramatically reduced by over 50%, enabling the industry to venture into untapped solar energy markets and deploy an extensive array of solar systems across the country.

Get Free Sample Brochure athttps://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00009079