Offshore Crane: Complete Updated Guide PDF (In Details)

The increasing demand for renewable energy is supporting offshore crane adoption for the erection and construction of large wind turbines in offshore environment. The market players are making huge investments in R&D activities to produce innovative and fuel-efficient offshore crane products to support their product portfolio and gain a competitive edge. An offshore crane is defined as a pedestal-mounted elevating and rotating lifting device used to transfer materials and personnel to or from marine vessels, barges and structures, according to API Spec 2C, a standard used to design and manufacture offshore cranes.

𝐂𝐥𝐢𝐜𝐤 𝐡𝐞𝐫𝐞 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐏𝐃𝐅: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00012275/

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 :