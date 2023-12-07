Nanotechnology in Drug Delivery: Complete PDF Guide

Nanotechnology is used in medicine to manipulate the molecule and develop new materials and devices. This technology is widely used to treat disease and prevent health issues. Nanotechnology in drug delivery refers to the usage of nanoscale healthcare materials and technology in pharmaceutical drug delivery to enhance drug efficacy. The drug delivery systems is utilized as diagnostic tools or to transport drugs to the specifically targeted sites in a controlled manner in the body. It is widely utilized in the healthcare industry in various applications such as neurology, cardiovascular disorders, and others.

Get Sample PDF Details at: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00024325

Nanotechnology in Drug Delivery Drivers:

Surge in the prevalence of chronic diseases such as cancer and cardiovascular diseases.

Rise in the number of deaths due to increased burden among the people.

Growing advancements in nanoscale technologies.

Increase in the preference for personalized medicines.

Increase in R&D activities in nanotechnology to develop novel nano-medicine.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2019 to 2028 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), the Middle East and Africa (MEA), and South America. The nanotechnology in drug delivery market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

Leading Key Players:

1. AbbVie Inc

2. BlueWillow Biologics

3. Pfizer

4. Camarus AB

5. Taiwan Liposome Co.

6. Tarveda Therapeutics

7. Novartis

8. Nanobiotix

9. NanoCarrier Co., Ltd.

10. CytImmune Sciences Inc