Organ Care Products Market Worth US$ 272.16 Mn, Globally, by 2028 at 15.6% CAGR – Exclusive Report by The Insight Partners

According to our new research study on “Organ Care Products Market Forecast to 2028 – COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis – by Modality, Organ Type, and End User,” the market is expected to reach US$ 272.16 million by 2028 from US$ 98.46 million in 2021; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 15.6% from 2021 to 2028. The report highlights trends prevailing in the market and factors governing its growth. The rising prevalence of organ failure and transplant procedures and new product launches and approvals are expected to fuel the growth of the organ care products market. However, the high cost of organ transplantation and cultural barriers are expected to restrict the market growth during the forecast period.

The Prime Companies dominating the Organ Care Products Market are: TransMedics; XVIVO Perfusion AB; Bridge to Life; Paragonix Technologies, Inc; OrganOx Limited; Preservation Solution, Inc.; Accord Healthcare; Dr. Franz Koehler Chemie GmbH; Waters Medical Systems LLC; and Organ Recovery Systems, Inc. are among the leading companies operating in the organ care products market.

Based on modality, the organ care products market is segmented into trolley and portable. The trolley segment held a larger share of the organ care products market in 2021, and the portable segment is expected to register a higher CAGR during the forecast period. Trolley-based devices are widely utilized and available in a large number of facilities. Trolley-based storage is most common in all organ storage facilities. The ease in movement during the organ transportation with trolley systems will help the market growth. Furthermore, an increase in the number of installations at various transplantation facilities, the convenience of handling, and the associated benefit of reusability pave the way for more widespread adoption of the segment.

The organ care products market is segmented based on modality, organ type, and end user. Based on modality, the market is segmented into trolley and portable. Based on organ type, the market is segmented into kidney, liver, heart, lungs, and others. By end user, the organ care products market is segmented into hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, and others.

The COVID-19 pandemic has adversely affected healthcare services, and there was a significant reduction in non-urgent medical services. The governments-imposed lockdowns to prevent the spread of COVID-19, and only urgent medical care was provided, along with telehealth services. The organ donation and transplantation procedures were on halt due to the COVID-19. The immunocompromised nature of the patient was also expected to complicate the patient’s condition. On the other hand, COVID-19 has affected the execution of various lifesaving procedures and stringent regulatory policies to prevent the spread of infection has severely impacted the opportunities for waiting list patients.

