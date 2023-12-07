Molded interconnect devices (MIDs) Market Latest Advancements and Business Opportunities 2028

The “Molded Interconnect Devices (MID) Market“ is expected to grow from US$ 1,203.5 million in 2021; it is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.5% from 2022 to 2028.

Molded interconnect devices (MIDs) are advanced electronic manufacturing technology that directly integrates mechanical and electrical components and circuits onto 3D plastic components. This technology combines the functionality of traditional product interfaces into a single functional, compact part. MID technology has numerous applications across various industries. It is commonly used in the automotive and aerospace industries to make sensors, lighting systems, and user interfaces. MIDs create compact, portable medical devices with built-in electronic components in the medical industry. MIDs are used in smartphones, laptops, and other gadgets in the consumer electronics industry.

Companies Profiled in this report includes:

TE Connectivity

LPKF Laser & Electronics AG

Molex, LLC

MacDermid, Inc.

HARTING Technology Group

Arlington Plating Company

RTP Company

Multiple Dimensions AG

TEPROSA

YOMURA

One of the most significant advantages of MIDs is their design flexibility. This technology eliminates the need for additional components, resulting in space savings and a reduction in the total weight of the product. MIDs offer a shorter production cycle and lower manufacturing costs than traditional printed circuit board (PCB) technology. The simplified manufacturing process of MIDs can lead to a faster time-to-market for new products, which is particularly crucial in industries with rapidly changing consumer demands. In conclusion, MIDs are a breakthrough technology with broad applications in various industries. Their design flexibility, compactness, and reliability make them an ideal solution for creating smaller and lighter products. With their simplified manufacturing process, MIDs have the potential to revolutionize the manufacturing industry and lead to the development of new, innovative products.

Molded interconnect devices (MIDs) Market Segmentation:

The molded interconnect devices market is categorized into product, end-users, and process segments. The product segment includes antennae and connectivity modules, sensors, connectors and switches, lighting systems, and other related products. The end-users segment consists of automotive, consumer electronics, medical, telecommunications, military and aerospace, and other industries. The process segment includes LDS, two-shot molding, and film techniques.

MARKET DYNAMICS:

The molded interconnect devices market is being driven by the integration of circuits and sensors, which reduces assembly times and production steps, optimizes costs, and results in high-quality components. Other growth factors include the use of laser direct structuring for 5G antennas and the demand for IoT devices. However, the molded interconnect devices market is hindered by high raw material prices and tooling costs during the manufacturing process.

REGIONAL FRAMEWORK:

The global molded interconnect devices market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East & Africa (MEA), and South America, covering 18 countries worldwide, and highlighting current trends and opportunities in the region. The Asia Pacific region is expected to exhibit the highest CAGR due to the presence of key OEMs, semiconductor and product manufacturers, regulatory bodies, and associations in the region. Taiwan, South Korea, and China are some of the countries that offer advanced semiconductor fabrication and electronic systems assembly services, allowing leading MID manufacturers to gain a cost advantage. Notable companies operating in the molded interconnect devices market include Johnan, Sunway Communication, Suzhou Cicor Technology, Yomura Technologies, Yazaki Corporation, Chogori Technology, Suzhou Zeeteq Electronics, Toyo Connectors, and SINOPLAST.

