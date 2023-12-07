Air Treatment Market Competitor Analysis Winning Strategies and Growth Drivers 2028

The global “Air Treatment Market“ was valued at US$ 8,299.93 million in 2021; the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.2% from 2021 to 2028.

The inhalation of PM, or microscale airborne contaminants, has been identified as a significant risk factor for premature death. Inhaling PM can lead to toxicological effects that cause adverse health outcomes. PM is composed of hazardous chemicals, including metals, nitrates, and sulfates, which are harmful to body cells, potentially leading to cell death or organ failure over time. Moreover, PM with an aerodynamic diameter of less than 2.5 (PM2.5) can enter the circulatory system, which further highlights the toxicological effects of inhaling PM. Therefore, there is a need for businesses to develop innovative ways to combat this hazardous situation. Plants can be a natural method to purify the air and eliminate pollution in households, making them a great complement to air purifiers. In the future, plants may be incorporated into air purifiers.

Companies Profiled in this report includes:

Beko Technologies

Donaldson Company, Inc.

Friulair Srl

Guangzhou Hanyue Purification Technology Co.,

15Hongrijia Depurate Facility Science and Technology Co. Ltd.

Ingersoll Rand Inc.

KAESAR KOMPRESSOREN

Mikropor

OMEGA AIR d.o.o. Ljubljana

ORION Electronics Ltd.

SPX FLOW, Inc,

Xebec Adsorption Inc.

When plants take in air, they release carbon dioxide, which fuels the photosynthesis process. Additionally, plants absorb other chemicals, including air pollution, through this process. Plants can even absorb very small particles that are too tiny for even the most effective air purifiers to catch. As a result, many manufacturers of air treatment products are focusing on developing innovative products with various technologies to eliminate harmful air pollutants. In order to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus that leads to COVID-19, different governments have implemented lockdowns and other social restrictions.

Air Treatment Market Segmentation:

By Type:

Dryers

Industrial Filters

Specialty Filters

Condensate Management

By Application

General Industry

Food and Beverage

Oil and Gas

Mining

The demand for air purifiers has increased due to stay-at-home mandates and work-from-home policies, as well as in hospitals, universities, and government facilities. Factors such as changing lifestyle preferences, declining indoor air quality, increasing health concerns, and growing consumer knowledge are driving the air treatment market, specifically for air purifiers. s people spend more time indoors due to work or lifestyle changes; they are increasingly focused on creating comfortable and healthy indoor environments. This has led to an increased demand for air treatment solutions like air purifiers, humidifiers, and dehumidifiers. Secondly, indoor air quality is declining due to several factors, including poor ventilation, the use of synthetic materials, and the presence of pollutants. This has also contributed to an increased demand for air treatment solutions to purify the air and make indoor spaces more comfortable and healthier.

