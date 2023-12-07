Air Defense Radar Market Emerging Growth Analysis, Future Demand and Business Opportunities 2030

The air defense radar market is projected to reach US$ 9,368.34 million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.7% from 2022 to 2030. This research report provides insights into the “Air Defense Radar Market” This report summarizes the results of the assessment carried out by Premium Market Insights in the field of the Benefits Management Platform for the global perspective. The report provides an analysis of the Benefits Air Defense Radar Market by deployment, application, and geography.

The report provides the current market size for the Air Defense Radar Market, defines trends, and presents growth forecasts for nine years from 2022 to 2030. 2020 is considered as the base year, and 2022 to 2030 is the forecast year for the entire report.

Companies Profiled in this report includes:

BAE Systems Plc

General Dynamics Corp

Honeywell International Inc

Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd

Leonardo SpA

Lockheed Martin Corp

Northrop Grumman Corp

Raytheon Technologies Corp

Saab AB

Thales SA

This research report on the "Air Defense Radar Market" provides a holistic view of the global market size across major regions. The market is segmented into deployment, application, and geography.

Air Defense Radar Market Segmentation:

By Product Type:

Synthetic Aperture Radar & Moving Target Indicator Radar

Surveillance Radar

Airborne Early Warning Radar

Multi-Functional Radar

Weather Radar

By Range:

Short Range

Medium Range

Long Range

By System Type:

Fixed Radar

Portable Radar

By Platform:

Ground-Base

Aircraft-Mounted

Naval-Based

By Application:

Ballistic Missile Defense

Identification Friend or Foe

Weather Forecasting

This research provides detailed information regarding the major factors influencing the growth of the Air Defense Radar Market at the Regional Level (drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges), forecast of the market size, in terms of value, market share by region and segment; regional market positions; segment and country opportunities for growth; New product developments, strengths, and weaknesses, brand portfolio; Marketing and distribution strategies; challenges and threats from current competition and prospects; Key company profiles, SWOT, product portfolio and growth strategies.

