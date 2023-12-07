Logistics Service Market – Expert Analysis, Technological Trends, SWOT Analysis

The Logistics Services market was valued at US$ 1,122.6 Bn in 2018 and is projected to reach US$ 2,029.4 Bn by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.9% from 2019 to 2027.

The growing emphasis towards achieving improved operational efficiencies coupled with the rise in popularity of outsourcing logistics operations and selected supply chain process for reducing the operational costs has gained significant traction across various industries. Moreover, the emergence of third-party logistics and fourth party logistics provider has further boosted the demand for logistics service providers globally. Currently, some of the primary services rendered by the leading logistics provider include freight forwarding, freight management, consulting, route optimization, network analysis, project management, inventory & storage management, and supply chain consultancy among others. Also, the versatile benefits associated with the adoption of technologically driven logistics services such as real-time tracking & monitoring, analytics, forecasting, and planning is expected to provide numerous profitable opportunities for the market players over the forecast period.

Top Listed Players in this Report are: