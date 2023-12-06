Tennis Racquet Market Provides In-Depth Detailed Analysis of the Industry, With Current Trends For Forecast period 2023 to 2030

The Tennis Racquet Market was valued at US$ 392.34 million in 2022 and is expected to reach US$ 525.90 million by 2030; it is estimated to register a CAGR of 3.8% from 2023 to 2030.

A tennis racquet is a sports equipment used in the game of tennis. It consists of a frame with a tightly strung net or string bed stretched across it. The frame is usually made of lightweight materials such as graphite, carbon fiber, aluminum, or titanium, and the strings are made of synthetic or natural materials such as nylon, gut, or polyester. Tennis racquets come in different sizes, shapes, and weights to suit players of different ages, skill levels, and playing styles. They can be categorized into three main types: power racquets, control racquets, and tweener racquets.

The List of Companies –

Yonex Co., Ltd. Sumitomo Rubber Industries Ltd. Head Babolat Wilson Sporting Goods Gamma Sports Pacific Holding GmbH Maus Frères SA Authentic Brands Group LLC Freewill Infrastructures Pvt. Ltd.

The market growth is fueled by a rise in the adoption of tennis as a recreational sport in the young and middle-aged population. The growing awareness regarding the significance of sports in sustaining fitness and health has increased the participation rate in tennis worldwide. Tennis has gained significant popularity, particularly among the elderly population in matured economies, including Germany, France, and the US. Playing tennis exhibits certain advantages such as increasing aerobic activities, lowering resting heart rate and blood pressure, improving metabolic function, and increasing bone density. Further, the increasing support from governments for various sports is expected to offer lucrative opportunities for the tennis racquet market growth during the forecast period.

Based on end-user, the global tennis racquet market is bifurcated into adults and kids. The adults segment accounted for a larger tennis racquet market share in 2022. The demand for adult tennis racquets has increased in recent years owing to the increasing initiatives by the governing bodies and the provision of cutting-edge technologies such as augmented reality (AR). On May 12, 2023, the governing body of tennis in Great Britain, the Lawn Tennis Association (LTA), introduced training programs, online booking systems, digital portals, and technologies such as augmented reality (AR). It drove engagement and presented a different dimension of the sport to a younger generation. The initiatives by the government and technology provision made tennis more relevant, welcoming, accessible, and enjoyable.

In 2022, North America held the largest revenue share of the global tennis racquet market. North America includes the US, Canada, and Mexico. The US and Canada are the most prominent sports nations, with various sports facilities and infrastructure, hosting major sporting events. Increased awareness about a healthy lifestyle associated with playing tennis is expected to boost the growth of the tennis racquet market during the forecast period. Growing fitness consciousness among all age groups has increased the participation rate of people in sports, which benefits not only the nation’s health but also the economy. Additionally, the increased participation of the population in tennis has also been supported due to the increased adoption of tennis as a recreational sport among the youth. According to the United States Tennis Association (USTA), US tennis participation grew by 1 million players in 2022, with over 23.6 million people playing the sport for the third consecutive year. According to a report by the Physical Activity Council (PAC), released on March 14, 2023, tennis participation in Canada increased by 1 million players in 2022.

