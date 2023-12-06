Fish Protein Hydrolysate Market for Animal Feed Application Market 2023: Explore Top Factors that Will Boost the Global Market by 2030

The Fish Protein Hydrolysate Market for Animal Feed Application Market size for animal feed application is expected to grow from US$ 243.38 million in 2023 to US$ 339.87 million by 2030; it is estimated to register a CAGR of 4.9% from 2023 to 2030.

Fish protein hydrolysate (FPH) is a breakdown product of fish proteins containing smaller peptides and amino acids. FPH is obtained by treatment of fish meat with trypsin, chymotrypsin, pepsin, or other enzymes under controlled conditions of pH and temperatures. Fish protein hydrolysates contain many bioactive peptides and amino acids that have been shown to have human health and animal feed supplementation benefits. fish protein hydrolysates are widely used in aquaculture feeds due to their higher protein content and the ideal amino acid balance for aquatic animals. FPHs can enhance animals’ metabolic systems, which protects them from the risk of diseases and infections.

The List of Companies –

Copalis Industry SAS NAN Group JSC Scanbio Marine Group AS Janatha Fish Meal & Oil Products 21 Pine Freezers Road Pty Ltd Symrise AG Kemin Industries Inc Euro Feed Services Holland BV Bio-marine Ingredients Ireland Ltd Vita Actives Ltd

Based on application, the global fish protein hydrolysate market for animal feed application is segmented into poultry, ruminants, swine, aquaculture, pets, and others. The poultry segment held the largest share of the global fish protein hydrolysate market for animal feed application in 2022. The poultry segment is further divided into layers, broilers, and others. The poultry feed industry also witnessed higher production of broilers and layers feed. According to “The 2023 Alltech Agri-Food Outlook” article, released on January 2023, the demand for layer-sector feed production increased by 0.31%, while the overall broiler feed sector grew by 1.27%. Fish protein hydrolysate (FPH) is considered a rich protein source; hence, it is extensively used in poultry feed production. Thus, fish protein hydrolysate (FPH) has various applications in poultry feed supplements.

Asia Pacific is expected to register the highest CAGR in the global fish protein hydrolysate market for animal feed application over the forecast period. Asia Pacific raises the second largest aquafeed demand, after North America, which results in high animal feed production in the region. According to the Alltech Global Feed Survey 2021, China ranks first in world feed production, with ~240 million tons of feed produced annually. Thus, with the increasing feed production, Asia Pacific is a lucrative market for feed ingredient providers.

Hence, from all above-mentioned factors, the well-established feed industry, and aquaculture production resulted in increase in overall animal feed intake. Also, the demand for fish protein hydrolysate in Asia Pacific is mainly driven by the increasing use of protein-rich ingredients in feed, coupled with rising animal production in the region is further projected to augment the demand for fish protein hydrolysate.

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Fish Protein Hydrolysate Market for Animal Feed Application

Many economies were affected due to the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic. The significant disruption in manufacturing activities and raw material sourcing significantly impacted the growth of fish protein hydrolysate market for animal feed application. Due to lockdowns, travel restrictions, trade limitations, manufacturing unit shutdowns, and other government restrictions, the animal feed industry faced significant challenges in the production and distribution of feed and feed ingredients. International and local restrictions naturally led to increased costs of animal feed products, which impacted animal farms in different countries. According to the National Center of Biotechnology Information (NCBI) 2021 report, the prices of animal feed ingredients increased by 15% in India and many countries in Africa. Microbial protein for feed applications is still in the development phase. Thus, the shortage of laborers in animal feed processing industries and disruptions in research & development activities led to the limited production of fish protein hydrolysate.

In 2021, governments of various countries announced relaxations in previously imposed restrictions and permitted manufacturers to work at full capacities. Thus, increased production volumes and improved supply chain operations bolstered the fish protein hydrolysate market for animal feed application growth.

