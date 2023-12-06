Medical Biomimetics Market 2023 Production, Revenue, Industry Share, Regional Growth Analysis Research Report by 2030

The Medical Biomimetics is done without a reference sequence for the strand-specific libraries that are being profiled for the rare and novel therapeutics. It is highly revolutionized study of the transcriptome which is highly sensitive and accurate for the measurement of the expression all over the transcriptome. The Medical Biomimetics provides researchers with visibility for previously undetected changes occurring in disease states, in response to therapeutics caused by different environmental conditions. In addition, this technique enables researchers to detect the known and unknown features in single assay. Moreover it assists in detecting the gene fusions, single nucleotide variants, transcript isoforms and other features without the restriction of prior data. The growth of the global NGS-based RNA seq market is attributed to the reduced cost of genome sequencing, advancements in sequencing technology and next generation sequencing for cancer. However, risks related to genetic data and high cost of NGS instruments are the major factor hindering the market growth.

Key Players Analysis:

Avinent

BioHorizons IPH, Inc.

Biomimetics Technologies, Inc.

Forschungszentrum Jülich

Applied Biomimetic

Wright Medical Group N.V.

SynTouch Inc

Swedish Biomimetics 3000

Veryan Medical

Blatchford Group

