Complete PDF Guide to 3D Printing Elastomers

3D printing is a method of production wherein the material is stacked upon in layers under computer monitoring to form a three-dimensional (3D) model. The primary materials used in the production are called elastomers. They are usually rubbery material majorly comprised of large molecules. Elastomers are made of natural rubber, plastics, polyurethane, and liquids. It possess properties such as durability, flexibility, high thermal stability, and resistance which help in creating perfect 3D printing models.

