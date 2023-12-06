Drip Irrigation Market Growing Demands 2022-2028

The drip irrigation market has experienced significant growth and development in recent years. Drip irrigation, also known as micro-irrigation, is a modern irrigation technique involving water’s precise application straight to the plant’s root zone. This method reduces water wastage and optimizes water usage, making it an efficient and sustainable agricultural and landscape irrigation solution. One of the key factors driving the growth of the drip irrigation market is the increasing global demand for food production.

The drip irrigation market is projected to reach US$ 23,313.57 million by 2028 from US$ 9,287.67 million in 2021; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 13.9% from 2022 to 2028.