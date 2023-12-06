Feed Premix Market to Become a Worth US$ 17,101.04 Million by 2030 | The Insight Partners

The feed premix market size is projected to grow from US$ 11,732.50 million in 2022 to US$ 17,101.04 million by 2030; the market is expected to record a CAGR of 4.8% from 2022 to 2030.

Feed premixes are complex mixture of one of more feed additives or nutrients such as amino acids, vitamins, minerals, antioxidants, antibiotics, etc. These premixes are mixed in feed materials to enhance the nutritional quality of animal feed and to provide essential micronutrients to animals. The demand for feed premixes across the globe is significantly increasing owing to the surged demand for compound animal feed and rising awareness regarding the safety of livestock animals. These factors have significantly contributing toward the growth of the global feed premix market.

Based on livestock, the feed premix market is segmented into poultry, ruminants, swine, aquaculture, and others. The aquaculture segment projected to register highest CAGR in the forecast period. Growth, health, and reproduction of fish and other aquatic animals primarily depend upon an adequate supply of nutrients. Hence, the demand for feed premix for aquaculture is growing significantly. The market growth for the segment is mainly attributed to the growing focus of consumers on a balanced commercial diet that promotes optimal fish growth and health. Also, the demand for fish and fish products is increasing globally with the growth of the aquaculture industry. Thus, growing aquaculture industry and rising awareness about the nutritional requirements of fish and other aquaculture animals propel the market growth for the segment.

The feed premix market is segmented into five main regions—North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), the Middle East & Africa (MEA), and South & Central America. Asia Pacific held the largest share of the market in 2022, and North America is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. North America is one of the significant markets for feed premix due to the increased demand for premixes as a feed additive, rise in meat consumption, changes in weather conditions, increase in consumption of livestock products despite the rising prices, and well-established animal feed and agriculture industries. Increasing number of individuals opting for protein-rich and healthier products, growing disposable income, and changing lifestyles and eating patterns contribute to a surge in demand for protein-rich meat in the US, Canada, and Mexico. Thus, with the rising consumption of meat products, the demand for animal feed increases and further drives the feed premix market in the region.

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Feed Premix Market

Before the COVID-19 pandemic, many countries were experiencing growth in various industrial sectors such as food and beverages industry, animal feed industry, livestock industry. This favors the feed premix market. However, a severe disruption in the supply chain, including the distribution of food products, was witnessed after the onset of COVID-19. The disruption in the supply chain also created a significant shortage of raw materials, hampering the production activities of various feed ingredients manufacturers worldwide. Delays in the supply chain were particularly troublesome for raw materials due to delayed transportation during the pandemic-induced lockdowns, which affected the product quality and value of shipments received by importing countries. Due to supply chain disruptions, raw material and labor shortages, and operational difficulties, there was a demand and supply gap that affected the global feed premix market growth.

However, in 2021, governments of various countries relaxed the previously imposed restrictions including lockdowns and trade bans. Manufacturers could operate with full capacity which helped them to overcome the demand and supply gap. These factors had a positive impact on the feed premix market growth.

The report segments the feed premix market as follows:

Based on type, the feed premix market is segmented into vitamins, minerals, amino acids, antibiotics, antioxidants, blends, and others. Based on form, the market is bifurcated into dry and liquid. In terms of livestock, the market is segmented into poultry, ruminants, swine, aquaculture, and others. Based on geography, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), the Middle East & Africa (MEA), and South & Central America.

