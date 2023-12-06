Wind Turbine Tower Market Demand, Investment And Forecast 2030  

According to the new research report published by Premium Market Insights, titled “Wind Turbine Tower Market was valued at US$ 8,912.1 million in 2022 and is projected to reach US$ 16,438.5 million by 2030; it is expected to register a CAGR of 8% during 2022–2030.

Technology Advancements to Attain More Wind Energy Potential is Boosting the Wind Turbine Tower Market Growth

Technological advancement in wind energy can reduce the operational cost in the near future. In terms of wind turbine towers, the manufacturing of taller towers can unlock the higher potential of the wind turbine. Stronger winds are normal at higher heights; sometimes, it is beyond the reach of conventional turbines. An average 17-meter increase in height can offer the additional clearance required for longer blades to attain those high-altitude winds. In addition, the application of concrete structures for offshore wind turbines provides many advantages over towers made of only steel, which include a longer lifespan and more durability. The taller wind turbine towers and concrete-based turbine towers have more potential in wind energy projects than conventional towers, which is one of the future trends for the wind turbine tower market.

Onshore wind farms dominate the wind turbine tower market share owing to their moderate maintenance cost and operational efficiency. However, several countries announce strategies to increase the number of offshore wind farms. However, the lack of proper infrastructure and high maintenance costs reduce the preference for offshore wind farms in developing countries.

Asia Pacific leads the wind turbine tower market share owing to its growing focus on integrating renewable energy resources in the overall power mix and target of mitigating the environmental pollution caused by fossil fuels. China leads the global market in terms of onshore and offshore wind installations. The growing focus of turbine tower manufacturers on the supply chain ecosystem also majorly drives the overall wind turbine tower market growth. The growing positive approach toward encouraging the utilization of clean energy resources instead of conventional sources for power generation by funding renewable projects, subsidies, and policies fuels the demand for wind turbine towers in India and Australia.

The adverse effects of global warming and climate change have increased global awareness toward developing more sustainable products. The requirement for sustainable and clean energy sources is boosting the demand for wind energy, which is estimated to boost the expansion of the wind turbine tower market in the coming years. Reducing cost of wind power generation, growing awareness of environmental pollution, and encouraging government strategies for boosting wind capacity through financial incentives are anticipated to drive the market. In 2022, Europe added 16.7 GW of onshore wind capacity.

Germany, France, Italy, Russia, and the UK are among the key countries in Europe. In Europe, Germany is leading in terms of installed wind capacity, followed by Spain, France, Sweden, and the UK.

Other European countries such as Poland, Denmark, Italy, the Netherlands, Portugal, and Belgium are also showing positive outcomes in terms of wind energy. According to the National Wind Energy Association (ANEV), Europe is projected to install 116 GW of new wind power capacity by 2026. Thus, such substantial wind energy potential in Europe is estimated to fuel the market for wind turbine towers during the forecast period.

Vestas Wind Systems AS, Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy SA, GRI Renewable Industries SL, LM Wind Power AS, ZF Friedrichshafen AG, and Flender International GmbH are among the major wind turbine tower manufacturers in Europe. These manufacturers are continuously working on the development of eco-friendly components to mitigate the level of environmental pollution. For instance, in 2023, Siemens Gamesa introduced GreenerTower, which is a wind turbine tower fabricated of sustainable steel. The towers are of ~80% steel plates. The new GreenerTower is anticipated to certify a CO2 reduction of 63% in the tower steel plates compared to conventional steel. Thus, the increasing advancement of manufacturers is projected to fuel the wind turbine tower market growth in the coming years.

Vestas Wind Systems AS, KGW, DONGKUKS&C, CS Wind Corporation, Siemens Gamesa, Valmont Industries Inc, Broadwind Energy, Arcosa Wind Towers Inc, Marmen Inc, Nordex Group are among the key wind turbine tower market players profiled during this study. In addition, several other important wind turbine tower market players have been studied and analyzed during the study to get a holistic view of the wind turbine tower market and its ecosystem.

