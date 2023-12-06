Authentication and Brand Protection Market Key Players Overview Applications and Analysis 2030

The authentication and brand protection market size is projected to grow from US$ 3,340.44 million in 2022 to US$ 6,680.28 million by 2030; the market is estimated to record a CAGR of 9.0% from 2022 to 2030.

The report segments the “Authentication and Brand Protection Market” based on application, type, service, technology, and region. Each chapter under this segmentation allows readers to grasp the nitty-gritty of the market. A magnified look at the segment-based analysis is aimed at giving the readers a closer look at the opportunities and threats in the market. It also addresses political scenarios that are expected to impact the market in both small and big ways. The report on the Authentication and Brand Protection Market examines changing regulatory scenarios to make accurate projections about potential investments. It also evaluates the risk for new entrants and the intensity of the competitive rivalry.

Major key players covered in this Authentication and Brand Protection Market report:

AlpVision SA

Authentic Vision

Applied DNA Sciences, Inc

Eastman Kodak Co

De La Rue Plc

Avery Dennison Corp

Centro Grafico dg S.p.A

Giesecke Devrient GmbH

3M Co

Authentix

The report provides the current market size for Authentication and Brand Protection, defines trends and presents growth forecasts for nine years from 2022 to 2030. 2021 is considered as the base year, and 2021 to 2028 is forecast year for the entire report. All the market numbers for revenue are provided in US dollars. The market is analyzed by the supply side, considering the market penetration of Authentication and Brand Protection Market for all the regions globally.

Authentication and Brand Protection Market Segmentation:

By Component:

Covert

Forensics

Digital

By Technology:

Security Printing & Tamper Proof Labels

Security Inks & Coatings

OVDS and Holograms

Unique Codes

Bar Codes

RFID

Authentication ICs

By Application:

Consumer Electronics

Automotive

Medical

Chemical

Food & Beverage

Tobacco

The scope of the Authentication and Brand Protection Market Report:

The research report focuses on the current market trends, opportunities, future potential of the market, and competition in the Authentication and Brand Protection. The study also provides market insights and analysis of the Authentication and Brand Protection, highlighting the technological market trends, adoption rate, industry dynamics, and competitive analysis of major players in the industry.

The global Authentication and Brand Protection Market is segmented based on deployment, component, solution, application, and geography. The segmentation in this research study has been finalized post in-depth secondary research and extensive primary research. In addition, the market is also segmented on the basis of products offered by the leading participants in the industry in order to understand widely used market specific terminologies. Thus, we have incorporated the segments of the research and have finalized the market segmentation.

