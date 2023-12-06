Learn All you Need to Know About Third Party Logistics

𝐃𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐥𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐅𝐮𝐥𝐥 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐏𝐃𝐅 𝐂𝐨𝐩𝐲: – w.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPTE100000695

Third-party logistics, also known as 3PL, is the practice of contracting out logistics and supply chain management responsibilities to third-party service providers. These service providers include warehousing, shipping, inventory management, and order fulfillment, allowing businesses to streamline operations, cut expenses, and focus on their core capabilities. The eCommerce boom, as well as same-day delivery initiatives, have created a rising need for more complex retail and logistics solutions in the modern consumer experience.

Online buyers increasingly expect quick delivery and a personalized shopping experience from the moment they place their order until it arrives. In the US, it is reported that nine out of ten consumers regard delivery timeliness and discounted or free shipping to be important factors in their purchasing decisions. In addition, technological advancement is another factor that is driving the Growth. Latest technologies, such as automated guided vehicles (AGVs), artificial intelligence, and cloud technology, are helping 3PLs to improve overall accuracy and efficiency.