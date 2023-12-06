Plant-Based Protein Market Forecast Key Manufacturers, Development Trends and Competitive Analysis

The Insight Partners has added Latest Report on “Plant-Based Protein Market To 2030”. Research Report mainly includes Size, Share, growth Factors, sales, Demand, Revenue, Trade, Forecast and Global companies Analysis. To offer more clarity regarding the industry, the report takes a closer look at the current status of various factors including but not limited to supply chain management, niche markets, distribution channel, trade, supply, and demand and production capability across different countries.

Plant proteins can be obtained from various plant sources, including soy, nuts, wheat, pea, seeds, among others. Various plant sources, including lentils, peanuts, chickpeas, almonds, quinoa, spirulina, and chia seed, can provide a high amount of proteins needed for the human body. Since plant proteins contain low calories, they can be consumed as a substituted for animal protein for weight loss. Rising demand for plant-based food, as well as growing consumer interest in high protein food, are some of the important factors propelling the demand for plant protein products globally. Moreover, the increasing adoption of vegan lifestyles by most of the population in developed countries is further anticipated to play a vital role in the demand for plant protein globally.

Archer Daniels Midland Company, Burcon Nutrascience Corporation, Cargill Incorporated, DowDuPont, Glanbia Plc, Ingredion Incorporated, Kerry Group PLC, Royal DSM, Tate & Lyle, The Scoular Company

The global plant-based protein market is segmented on the basis of source, application, and type. On the basis of source, the plant-based protein market is segmented into soy, wheat, pea, and others. The plant-based protein market on the basis of the application is classified into protein beverages, dairy alternatives, meat alternatives, protein bars, bakery product, nutrition supplements, sports nutrition, and others. On the basis of type, global plant-based protein market is bifurcated into isolates, concentrates, and protein flour.

The Covid-19 (coronavirus) pandemic is impacting society and the overall economy across the world. The impact of this pandemic is growing day by day as well as affecting the supply chain. The COVID-19 crisis is creating uncertainty in the stock market, massive slowing of supply chain, falling business confidence, and increasing panic among the customer segments. The overall effect of the pandemic is impacting the production process of several industries including Biotechnology, medical devices, pharma Industry, and many more. Trade barriers are further restraining the demand- supply outlook. As government of different regions have already announced total lockdown and temporarily shutdown of industries, the overall production process being adversely affected; thus, hinder the overall Plant-Based Protein market globally. This report on ‘Plant-Based Protein market’ provides the analysis on impact on Covid-19 on various business segments and country markets. The report also showcase market trends and forecast to 2028, factoring the impact of Covid -19 Situation.

The report specifically highlights the Plant-Based Protein market share, company profiles, regional outlook, product portfolio, a record of the recent developments, strategic analysis, key players in the market, sales, distribution chain, manufacturing, production, new market entrants as well as existing market players, advertising, brand value, popular products, demand and supply, and other important factors related to the market to help the new entrants understand the market scenario better.

To comprehend global Plant-Based Protein market dynamics in the world mainly, the worldwide market is analyzed across major global regions: North America (United States, Canada and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Russia and Italy), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia and Australia), South America (Brazil, Argentina), Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt and South Africa)

