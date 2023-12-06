Technical Textiles: The Future of Textiles

Technical textiles are materials that outperform traditional textiles in terms of performance. These fibers have properties such as increased strength, high elasticity and durability, etc. A technical textile is a textile product made for non-aesthetic objectives with the primary requirement of utility. Automotive textiles, medical textiles, geotextiles, agro-textiles, and protective garments are all examples of technical textiles.

Leading Technical Textiles market Players:

  • Dow
  • Arville
  • APEX MILLS
  • Asahi Kasei Advance Corporation
  • Macflex
  • Berry Global Inc.
  • DuPont
  • Mitsui Chemicals, Inc.
  • Freudenberg SE
  • Huntsman International LLC
  • Stafford Textiles Limited
  • Duvaltex
  • KENDOR TEXTILES
  • AMOHR Technische Textilien GmbH
  • BWF Offermann, Waldenfels & Co. KG
  • SETEX-Textil-GmbH
  • NIKOL Advance Materials Pvt. Ltd.
  • Chori Co., Ltd.
  • Gebrüder Colsman GmbH & Co. KG
  • Bruck Textiles

 

