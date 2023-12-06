Blood Collection Devices Market Size and Trends Study Released by Top Publisher at The Insight Partners

According to our latest study on ” Blood Collection Devices Market Forecast to 2030 – Global Analysis –Product, Method, and End User,” the market was valued at US$ 8,713.21 million in 2022 and is expected to reach US$ 14,021.79 million by 2030. It is estimated to register a CAGR of 6.1% during 2022–2030. The report highlights the key factors and trends impacting the market and focuses on prominent players and their strategies

Blood collection devices help in safe withdrawal of blood. Blood is collected from the donor to perform various diagnostic tests. Needles and syringes, lancets, and other devices are used for arterial and venous blood collection. Arterial blood collection has various advantages, such as arterial blood gas sampling and intraoperative blood salvage.

Minimally invasive sampling techniques, such as capillary blood sampling, are routinely used for point-of-care testing in the home healthcare setting and clinical settings, such as the ICU, providing less pain and wounding than conventional venipuncture. There is a growing preference for minimally or non-invasive tests among patients for diagnostic purposes. Early cancer detection, tumor monitoring throughout treatment, mutation detection, and recurrence monitoring are possible using liquid biopsy and capillary blood sampling, which uses a non-invasive blood sample. Researchers can trace all genetic changes and epigenetics in solid tumors with a blood test, which is a simple and non-invasive technique. Patients select minimally invasive procedures for the advanced instruments used in the procedures, which allow for more complex and delicate work to be executed with less pain, lower risk, and less scarring.

Due to the advancements in technology in terms of feasibility and processing times, the blood collection procedure has recently attracted considerable interest as a non-invasive alternative. A blood test is a painless and non-invasive procedure that also reduces the cost and time it takes to diagnose a problem. A blood test is a simple alternative to surgical biopsies that allows doctors to discover information about tumors from a simple blood sample. Hence, the surge in demand for minimally invasive or non-invasive diagnostic tests fuels the global blood collection devices market growth.

Becton Dickinson and Co, Terumo Corp, Cardinal Health Inc, SARSTEDT AG & Co KG, Nipro Corp, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, Sekisui Chemical Co Ltd, Greiner Bio-One International GmbH, FL Medical SRL, and IntervacTechnology OU are among the key players operating in the global blood collection devices market.

The report segments the global blood collection devices market as follows:

The blood collection devices market is segmented on the basis of product, method, and end user. By product, the market is segmented into blood collection tubes, blood collection needles/holders, blood collection set, and others. The blood collection devices market, by method, is bifurcated into manual blood collection and automatic blood collection. In terms of end user, the blood collection devices market is divided into hospitals and pathology laboratories, blood banks, and others. The blood collection devices market, based on geography, is segmented into North America (US, Canada, and Mexico), Europe (France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Benelux, Austria, and Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (Australia, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Malaysia, Indonesia, and Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa, and Rest of Middle East & Africa), and South & Central America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South & Central America).

