Complete Guide to Vascular Closure Devices (VCDs)

Vascular closure devices (VCDs) are medical devices used to achieve hemostasis of the small hole in the artery after a cardiovascular procedure of endovascular surgery requiring a catheterization.

Cardiovascular procedures requiring catheterization include diagnostic procedures that help diagnose diseased blood vessels and interventional procedures such as angioplasty, the placement of a stent and coronary thrombectomy.

During such procedures, a small incision is made in the groin area and a hole is created in the femoral artery to gain access to the artery. This hole is referred to as the access site or puncture site. At the completion of the procedure, the hole needs to be closed. Metal clip-based and suture-based VCDs may reduce time to hemostasis when compared with extrinsic (manual or mechanical) compression. However, no type of VCD has been shown to be more effective or safe than another.

Download Sample PDF Copy @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPHE100001123/

The List of Companies – Vascular Closure Device