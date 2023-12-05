Complete Guide to Anxiety Disorders And Depression Therapeutic Drug

Depression and anxiety disorders are one of the most common psychiatric disorders affecting a vast population worldwide. Depression; is related to a state of emotion that further affects actions, thoughts, and sometimes the sleeping pattern of the concerned person. Depression is the most common type of mental disorder affecting nearly 350 million patients of varied scale age groups, whereas anxiety is a stress reaction. An extreme level of pressure results in anxiety disorders, which include phobias, obsessive-compulsive disorder, panic disorder, post-traumatic based stress disorder. Anxiety disorders include obsessive-compulsive disorder, panic disorder, post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), and phobias. Anxiety disorders are the most prevalent psychiatric disorders and are associated with a high burden of illness.

The List of Companies :

1. GlaxoSmithKline plc.

2. Eli Lilly and Company.

3. Forest Laboratories, Inc.

4. AstraZeneca

5. sanofi-aventis U.S. LLC

6. Merck & Co., Inc.

7. Pfizer, Inc.

8. Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.

9. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

10. H. Lundbeck A/S