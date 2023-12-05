Cardiac Rehabilitation Market to Reach US$ 2,865.42 Million, Globally, by 2028 at 6.2% CAGR: The Insight Partners

According to our new research study on “Cardiac Rehabilitation Market Forecast to 2028 – COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis – by Product, Application, and End-User,” the market is expected to reach US$ 2,865.42 million by 2028 from US$ 1,780.98 million in 2020; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.2% from 2021 to 2028. The report highlights trends prevailing in the market and factors driving its growth.

The growth of the cardiac rehabilitation market is mainly attributed to the factors such as rising incidence of cardiovascular diseases and growing adoption of tele-cardiac rehabilitation. However, the high cost of cardiac rehabilitation equipment hinders the market growth.

Based on application, the cardiac rehabilitation market is segmented into angioplasty, coronary artery disease, cardiomyopathy, cholesterol management, diabetes, and lung transplant. The angioplasty segment held the largest market share in 2020 and is expected to retain its dominance during the forecast period.

The increasing number of angioplasties is contributing to the market growth for this segment. For instance, as per the AHA 2019 Heart Disease and Stroke Statistics, around 480,000 patients underwent percutaneous coronary intervention (PCI) in the US in 2014.

Cardiac Rehabilitation Market: Competitive Landscape and Key Developments:

Halma plc; OMRON Corporation; AVECINNA; Koninklijke Philips N.V.; General Electric Company; Core Health & Fitness, LLC; Peloton Interactive, Inc.; Resideo Technologies, Inc; ergoline GmbH; and HealthCare International are among the leading companies operating in the cardiac rehabilitation market.

In 2019, Asia Pacific held the largest share of the global Cardiac Rehabilitation market. The increasing industrialization and urbanization lead to the dominancy of the region in the Cardiac Rehabilitation market. Attributed to the APAC region’s flourishing economic conditions, there has been a spur in the region’s industrial activities. The exponential growth in the industrial sector, including aerospace, automotive, marine, agricultural, and others, has influenced Cardiac Rehabilitation systems’

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Cardiac Rehabilitation Market

The COVID-19 outbreak was first reported in Wuhan (China) during December 2019. As of December 2020, the US, India, Brazil, Russia, France, the UK, Italy, Spain, Germany, Colombia, Argentina, and Mexico are among the most affected countries in terms of COVID-19 confirmed cases and reported deaths. According to the latest WHO figures, there are ~81,159,096 confirmed cases and 1,791,246 total deaths across the world. The pandemic is adversely affecting various industries across the world due to lockdowns, travel bans, and business shutdowns.

