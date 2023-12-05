Clinical Laboratory Automation Systems Market Global Rising Demand & Huge Scope Till 2030

Laboratory automation is designed to enhance efficiency and reduce errors by integrating mechanical, electronic, and informatics tools to perform a variety of laboratory tasks. The use of automation has become universal in clinical laboratories worldwide. Laboratories face continuous pressure to produce faster and error-free results. Since the development of a constant flow analyzer, laboratory automation has continued to evolve and expand its capabilities and became a crucial necessity. Current technologies can automate specimen transportation, sorting, accessioning, and inspection.

The clinical laboratory automation systems market is driving due to increasing Drug Discovery and Diagnostics activities, increasing R&D investment in biotech industry and expanding genomics applications. However, the lack of trained staff in emerging economies are expected to hamper the growth of the global clinical laboratory automation systems market. Moreover, the increasing application in microbiology is anticipated to drive demand the growth of the market for clinical laboratory automation systems market.

Global Clinical Laboratory Automation Systems Market: Competitive Landscape:

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Beckman Coulter, Inc.

Hitachi High-Tech Corporation

Siemens Healthcare

CLA Clinical Laboratory Automation SA

Sysmex

BD

Abbott

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

Copan Italia S.p.A.

This section of the report identifies various key manufacturers of the market. It helps the reader understand the strategies and collaborations that players are focusing on combat competition in the market. The comprehensive report provides a significant microscopic look at the market. The reader can identify the footprints of the manufacturers by knowing about the global revenue of manufacturers, during the forecast period of 2021 to 2028.

The clinical laboratory automation systems market is segmented on the basis of type, and application. Based on type, the market is segmented into pre-analysis system, and post-analysis system. On the basis of application, the market is categorized as diagnostic laboratories, research and academic institutions, and others.

Global Clinical Laboratory Automation Systems Market: Regional Analysis

The report analyzes factors affecting clinical laboratory automation systems market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the clinical laboratory automation systems market in these regions.

