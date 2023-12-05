Deep Brain Stimulation Market Introduction, Definition, Demand, Opportunities, Future Plans and Industry Scope by 2022 to 2030.

The deep brain stimulation market size is expected to grow from US$ 603.52 million in 2022 to US$ 1,155.37 million by 2030; it is estimated to record a CAGR of 8.5% from 2022 to 2030.

Deep brain stimulation (DBS) refers to a device used for the purpose of providing electrical incitement to some areas of the brain to control the movement. They are extensively utilized to treat diseases such as Parkinson’s disease, chronic pain, central pain syndrome, epilepsy, and obsessive-compulsive disorder among others. DBS helps in reducing the symptoms of stiffness, slowness, and walking problems caused by various neurological diseases. The deep brain stimulation market growth is attributed to the rising prevalence of neurological disorders and increasing demand for minimally invasive surgery.

Kay Players:

Abbott Laboratories Aleva Neurotherapeutics SA Medtronic Plc Beijing PINS Medical Co Ltd Boston Scientific Corp Newronika SpA SceneRay Co Ltd

The report segments the Deep Brain Stimulation Market based on application, type, service, technology, and region.

The market is analyzed by the supply side, considering the market penetration of Deep Brain Stimulation Market for all the regions globally.

The scope of the Deep Brain Stimulation Market Report:

The research report focuses on the current market trends, opportunities, future potential of the market, and competition in the Deep Brain Stimulation Market. The study also provides market insights and analysis, highlighting the technological market trends, adoption rate, industry dynamics, and competitive analysis of major players in the industry.

The global Deep Brain Stimulation Market is segmented based on deployment, component, solution, application, and geography.

