Acrylic Teeth Market to hit US$ 662.58 Mn, Worldwide, by 2028 Exclusive Study by The Insight Partners

Acrylic Teeth Market business research report assesses the current as well as upcoming performance of the market, also brand-new trends in the market. It provides product overview and highlights of product and application segments of the market including price, revenue, sales, sales growth rate, and market share by product. The market statistics within the report is displayed in a statistical format to offer a better understanding upon the market dynamics.

The report highlights the trends and drivers prevailing in the market. Rising incidence of dental problems and increasing government initiatives, surging number of dental cosmetic treatments, and growing edentulous population are among the factors propelling the acrylic teeth market size.

based on type, the acrylic teeth market is segmented into partial denture, complete denture, and overdenture. The partial denture segment held the largest market share in 2021 and is anticipated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Based on application, the acrylic teeth market is bifurcated into functionality and aesthetics. The functionality segment held a larger market share in 2021. However, the aesthetics segment is expected to register a higher CAGR during the forecast period. Based on technology, the acrylic teeth market is bifurcated into CAD/CAM and 3D printing.

Competitive Landscape: Acrylic Teeth Market: Several players in the acrylic teeth market, including SHOFU Dental ASIA-Pacific Pte Ltd, Dentsply Sirona Inc, Yamahachi Dental MFG Co, Dental Manufacturing SpA, New Stetic SA, Ivoclar Vivadent AG, Shanghai Pigeon Dental Mfg. Co Ltd, Kulzer GmbH, Toros Dental Ltd, and LuxCreo Inc, are engaged in addressing the growing demands for acrylic teeth.

The incidence of dental and oral conditions such as tooth canal infection, dry mouth, tooth loss, cavities, and dental trauma is rising across the world. Periodontal diseases, injuries, tooth decay, and accidents are among the major causes of tooth loss. According to British Dental Journal, dental caries and periodontal disease were the 14th most prevalent disease across the world in 2022. According to World Health Organization (WHO), estimates by the Global Oral Health Status Report 2022 show that oral diseases affect nearly 3,500 million people worldwide, and 3 out of 4 people suffering from these diseases are living in middle-income countries. As per the same source, globally, ~2,000 million people suffer from caries of permanent teeth, and 514 million children suffer from caries of primary teeth. The increasing prevalence of dental diseases is creating the demand for acrylic teeth to treat such conditions.

Owing to the rising incidence of dental problems among the large population, especially among children, governments are taking initiatives to increase awareness and provide dental treatments and services under various schemes. In the UK, child dental care is covered under National Health Services and funded by the government. Australia has a National Oral Health Plan 2014–2024 that aims to improve the oral health status of the population in the country. Thus, the rising prevalence of dental problems and the growing initiatives of governments are creating demand for dentures, which, in turn, drive the growth of the acrylic teeth market.

The 3D printing segment held a larger market share in 2021 and is expected to register a higher CAGR during the forecast period. Based on geography, the acrylic teeth market is segmented into North America (the US, Canada, and Mexico), Europe (the UK, Germany, France, Italy, the Netherlands, and the Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Thailand, and the Rest of Asia Pacific), the Middle East & Africa (the UAE, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and the Rest of Middle East & Africa), and South & Central America (Brazil, Argentina, and the Rest of South & Central America).

Chapter Details of Acrylic Teeth Market:

Part 01: Executive Summary

Part 02: Scope of The Report

Part 03: Acrylic Teeth Market Landscape

Part 04: Acrylic Teeth Market Sizing

Part 05: Acrylic Teeth Market Segmentation by Product

Part 06: Five Forces Analysis

Part 07: Customer Landscape

Part 08: Geographic Landscape

Part 09: Decision Framework

Part 10: Drivers and Challenges

Part 11: Market Trends

Part 12: Vendor Landscape

Part 13: Vendor Analysis

