Male Infertility Market Is Booming Across the Globe by Growth Segments and Forecast – 2020 to 2027

The global Male Infertility Market is expected to reach US$ 6,213.96 million by 2027 from US$ 3,883.82 million in 2019; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.2% from 2020 to 2027.

Factors such as increase in male infertility worldwide and technological advancements fuel the market growth. However, the high cost of procedures hinders the male infertility market growth.

Companies around the world are investing into development of new test kits and medical aids to diagnose and treat the infertility issues among men. In addition, the approval for hormonal therapy and its commercialization is also likely to turn out to be a significant milestone in the treatment of infertile men.

Get Exclusive Sample PDF @: https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/sample/TIP00021148

The List of Companies –

MERCK KGaA Sanofi Bayer AG Endo Pharmaceuticals Inc. SCSA Diagnostics, Inc. Andrology Solutions Halotech DNA INTAS PHARMACEUTICALS LTD. Cadila Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

The standardization of regulations in majority of countries has helped the male infertility market players to launch their innovative solutions. For instance, in January 2016, AytuBioScience obtained the CE mark for MiOXSYS System that assesses the levels of oxidative stress in human semen, thereby aiding in the diagnosis of infertility. Similarly, in October 2016, Episona Inc., an epigenetics data company focused on improving outcomes in reproductive health, introduced an innovative male infertility test named Seed. The test evaluates epigenetic changes on DNA to predict the male infertility and poor embryo development risks. Further, in January 2019, Dadi, a men’s health company, launched at-home fertility test and sperm storage kit, making the male reproductive health issues more accessible.

Access full Report Description, TOC, Table of Figure, Chart, etc. @: https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/reports-tip/male-infertility-market

Infertility has emerged as a common epidemic among young Indian population. With the shift of conventional mindset among males with respect to infertility, new fertility centers specific for males are being inaugurated in the country. For instance, in December 2018, Androlife was established as India’s first male fertility clinic in Hyderabad, India. Thus, the technological developments in the field of male infertility diagnostics and therapeutics fuel the growth of the market.

On the basis of test, the male infertility market was segmented into DNA fragmentation technique, oxidative stress analysis, microscopic examination, sperm agglutination, computer assisted semen analysis, sperm penetration assay, and others. In 2019, the DNA fragmentation technique held the largest share in the market; however, the computer assisted semen analysis segment is expected to register highest CAGR during the study period. The growing adoption of advanced and improved assisted reproductive technologies, and rise in infertility ratio among males are among the factors augmenting the growth of the male infertility market for the DNA fragmentation technique. Further the rise in the market for computer-assisted semen analysis can be attributed to the growing emphasis of various manufacturers on offering innovative products. For instance, in June 2017, MICROPTIC collaborated with Embryo tools for to develop a sperm analysis system in their lab and conduct training for the operations of the same.

Order a copy of this research report at @: https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/buy/TIP00021148

Several professional organizations put a halt on infertility treatment services, including both medically assisted reproduction and assisted reproductive technology, shortly after the World Health Organization (WHO) declared COVID-19 infection as a pandemic. Possible complications of these procedures and viral-contamination-related limitations have been the key reasons for undertaking these extraordinary measures. These measures are adversely affecting the growth of the global male infertility market.

About Us:

Premium Market Insights is a one stop shop of market research reports and solutions to various companies across the globe. We help our clients in their decision support system by helping them choose most relevant and cost-effective research reports and solutions from various publishers.

The market research industry has changed in last decade. As corporate focus has shifted to niche markets and emerging countries, a number of publishers have stepped in to fulfil these information needs. We have experienced and trained staff that helps you navigate different options and lets you choose best research solution at most effective cost.

Premium Market Insights has an extensive coverage of industry reports, company reports and country reports across all industries. In case your research needs are not met by syndicated reports offered by leading publishers, we can help you by offering a customized research solution by liaising with different research agencies saving your valuable time and money.

We provide best in class customer service and our customer support team is always available to help you on your research queries. Our commitment to customer service is best exemplified by free analyst support that we offer to our clients which sets us apart from any other provider. We also offer enterprise subscriptions which provide significant cost savings to our clients.

Contact Us:

If you have any queries about this report or if you would like further information, please

Contact Person: Ankit Mathur

Phone: +1-646-491-9876

Email: sales@premiummarketinsights.com