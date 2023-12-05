Military Antenna Market Demand, Insights and Forecast up to 2030

According to the new research report published by Premium Market Insights, titled “Military Antenna Market was valued at US$ 3,497.23 million in 2022 and is projected to reach US$ 5,298.16 million by 2030; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.3 % during 2022–2030.

Get PDF Sample at @ https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/sample/TIP00014314/

Increasing Number of Contracts for Supply of Military Antenna is Driving the Military Antenna Market Growth

Manufacturers operating in the military antenna market strongly focus on collaborating with different governments and armed forces to comprehend their respective demands and offer them suitable solutions. The military forces of various countries are providing numerous contracts to military antenna manufacturers to procure several communication, surveillance, and navigation systems. Moreover, the defense forces of different nations are investing substantially in obtaining military antennas such as array antennas, aperture antennas, and dipole antennas. Military antennas are fundamental to comprehensive communication, surveillance, and navigation systems. They enable armed forces to facilitate enhanced remote communication in airborne, ground-based, and naval platforms.

Furthermore, high-end antennas with a wide range of frequencies can operate in extreme weather conditions, which is also one of the prime factors boosting the application of military antennas in advanced fighter jets, naval ships, and army vehicles. Thus, there is an increased need to procure modern communication, navigation, and surveillance systems. A few of the contracts signed by the government and military antenna market players are mentioned below:

In 2023, Long Wave secured a US$ 113 million Air Force contract for Antenna Program Support. As per the Antenna Program Support III IDIQ, Long Wave is anticipated to enable high-frequency antenna and subsystems leveraged for military control and command communications.

In 2022, MDA Ltd. secured a contract to build Ka-band steerable antennas for satellites from York Space Systems.

In 2022, MDA secured a contract to produce 42 tactical communications antennas for US military satellites in lower Earth orbit.

In 2021, FLIR Systems, Inc. secured orders for its advanced ground robots worth US$ 70 million from the US Armed Services. In addition, The Air Force, US Army, Navy, and Marine Corps placed orders for ~600 FLIR Centaur robots, including additional antennas, spares, and payload mounting kits.

In 2021, BAE Systems secured multiple development contracts from the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) to advance quantum technology and revolutionize radio frequency sensing for antenna designs.

In 2021, Raytheon Intelligence & Space secured a US$ 12.7 million contract to develop phased array antenna “building blocks” for small, mobile platforms such as aircraft.

In 2020, SES Government Solutions and Isotropic Systems declared a two-phased antenna evaluation contract with the US Air Force Research Laboratory.

Thus, the increasing number of contracts for supply of military antenna drives the military antenna market growth across the globe.

Inquiry Before Buying At: https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/inquiry/TIP00014314/

Military antenna market players develop different types of antennas with low, medium, and high frequencies to meet the requirements of end users. Quality control processes are employed throughout manufacturing to ensure the final product meets the standards as per the end user’s requirements. This involves inspecting the raw materials, verifying the dimensions’ accuracy, and understanding the application of antennas in different platforms such as naval, ground, or airborne. A few major manufacturers of military antenna operating in the military antenna market players include BAE Systems, Thales SA, Comrod Communication AS, Eylex Pty Ltd, L3Harris Technologies Inc, Hascall-Denke Corp, Lockheed Martin Corp, MTI Wireless Edge Ltd, Raytheon Technologies Corp, and Rohde and Schwarz GmbH and Co KG. These players are involved in various strategic development to increase their military antenna market share.

Thales SA, Comrod Communication AS, Eylex Pty Ltd, L3Harris Technologies Inc, Hascall-Denke Corp, Lockheed Martin Corp, MTI Wireless Edge Ltd, Raytheon Technologies Corp, Rohde & Schwarz GmbH & Co KG, and BAE Systems Plc are among the key military antenna market players profiled during this study. In addition, several other important the military antenna market players have been studied and analyzed during the study to get a holistic view of the military antenna market and its ecosystem.

Order a copy of Military Antenna Market research study at- https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/buy/TIP00014314/

About Us:

Premium Market Insights is a one stop shop of market research reports and solutions to various companies across the globe. We help our clients in their decision support system by helping them choose most relevant and cost effective research reports and solutions from various publishers.

The market research industry has changed in last decade. As corporate focus has shifted to niche markets and emerging countries, a number of publishers have stepped in to fulfil these information needs. We have experienced and trained staff that helps you navigate different options and lets you choose best research solution at most effective cost.

Premium Market Insights has an extensive coverage of industry reports, company reports and country reports across all industries. In case your research needs are not met by syndicated reports offered by leading publishers, we can help you by offering a customized research solution by liaising with different research agencies saving your valuable time and money.

We provide best in classcustomer service and our customer support team is always available to help you on your research queries. Our commitment to customer service is best exemplified by free analyst support that we offer to our clients which sets us apart from any other provider. We also offer enterprise subscriptions which provide significant cost savings to our clients.

Contact Us:

Contact Person: Ankit Mathur

Phone: +1-646-491-9876

Email Id: sales@premiummarketinsights.com