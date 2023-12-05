Transdermal Drug Delivery System Market Demand, Insights and Forecast up to 2030  

According to the new research report published by Premium Market Insights, titled “Plastic For Sls 3d Printing Market size was valued at US$ 157.28 million in 2022 and is expected to reach US$ 641.79 million by 2030; it is estimated to register a CAGR of 19.2% from 2022 to 2030.

Selective Laser Sintering (SLS) is an additive manufacturing technology that involves sintering of polymer particles into solid structure using high-power laser. It is used for various applications such as rapid prototyping, and custom manufacturing. SLS 3D printing is also used for manufacturing of complex geometrical components with high mechanical properties. Many companies are focused on the continuous development of SLS-compatible plastic materials with improved properties, such as durability, heat resistance, and flexibility. For instance, companies such as HP and BASF have been collaborating to develop innovative SLS materials.

In terms of type, the plastic for SLS 3D printing market is segmented into polyamide, thermoplastic polyurethane, polyether ether ketone, and others. The thermoplastic polyurethane segment is expected to register highest CAGR in the plastic for SLS 3D printing market from 2022 to 2030. In the SLS 3D printing, thermoplastic polyurethane (TPU) offers several advantages, such as elasticity and resistance to abrasion, making it preferable for producing functional, flexible parts such as gaskets, seals, and cushioning components. TPU’s capacity to withstand a broad temperature range, from -40°C to 100°C, further enhances its suitability for various industries, including automotive, footwear, and sports equipment. Furthermore, the healthcare sector has harnessed TPU for personalized medical solutions. Patient-specific orthopedic implants, prosthetics, and wearable medical devices are being 3D printed using TPU to ensure a snug fit and enhanced comfort, leading to improved patient outcomes. TPU’s presence in the automotive industry is also very crucial, with the material being used to produce functional, shock-absorbing components such as suspension bushings and flexible ducts.

Asia Pacific is estimated to register the fastest CAGR in the global plastic for SLS 3D printing market from 2022 to 2030. The increasing projects in the field of electrification, coupled with the growth of the electronics industry in the Asia Pacific, provide lucrative opportunities for the plastic for SLS 3D printing market growth. Moreover, the rising automobile sales in the Asia Pacific countries, including India and China, has been contributing factors for the plastic for SLS 3D printing market in recent years. As per the International Organization of Motor Vehicle Manufacturers report, in 2021, motor vehicle production in Asia Pacific was estimated to be ~46.73 million units. Furthermore, passenger car production in the region increased from 35.82 million in 2020 to 38.15 million in 2021. Asia Pacific is home to some of the world’s largest manufacturing economies, such as China, Japan, and South Korea. These countries are investing heavily in advanced manufacturing technologies such as SLS 3D printing. Therefore, the presence of major SLS 3D printing companies and the developing automotive industry in the region are expected to boost the growth of the plastics for SLS printing market during the forecast period.

A few players operating in the global plastic for SLS 3D printing market include 3D Systems Corp, BASF SE, Evonik Industries AG, Arkema SA, Ensinger GmbH, Fiberlab SA, Stratasys Ltd, Sinterit Sp Zoo, EOS Gmb, and CRP Service SRL. Players operating in the global plastic for SLS 3D printing market focus on providing high-quality products to fulfill customer demand. Also, they are focusing on launching new and high-quality products for their customers.

