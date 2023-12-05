Microcarriers Market Demand, Insights and Forecast up to 2030

According to the new research report published by Premium Market Insights, titled ” Microcarriers Market Forecast to 2030 – Global Analysis –Product, Equipment, Application, and End User,” the market is expected to reach US$ 1,625.84 million in 2030 from US$ 4,178.86 million in 2022. The report highlights the key factors driving the market and prominent players with their developments. Key factors driving the market growth are need for cell therapies with rising incidence of cancer and infectious diseases, and increasing popularity of outsourcing cell and gene therapy manufacturing boost the market growth.

Companies operating in the microcarriers market focus on strategic developments such as collaborations, expansions, agreements, partnerships, and new product launches, which help them improve their sales, expand their geographic reach, and enhance their capacities to cater to a larger than existing customer base. A few of the noteworthy developments in the microcarriers market are mentioned below:

In October 2023, Kuraray Co., Ltd. developed PVA hydrogel microcarriers for cell cultures used in regenerative medicine. The product is scheduled for launch in January 2024 in Japan and overseas, beginning in the US.

In June 2023, Teijin Frontier introduced new nonwoven microcarriers that enable speedy, large-scale, high-quality cell culture. The new nonwoven microcarriers combine Teijin Frontier’s proprietary fiber process and nonwoven design technology, and fiber-related biomedical expertise by the Faculty of Engineering, University of Fukui, Japan.

In October 2023, Semarion, unveiled the Early Adopter Programme for its SemaCyte Microcarrier Platform. SemaCytes developed by Semarion are cell carrier materials created using microchip fabrication technologies, nanomagnetism, and smart materials. These assaying microcarriers are flat and function as ultraminiaturized, magnetically steerable wells that carry small colonies of adherent cells into suspension to improve cell-based experiments.

In January 2022, FUJIFILM Corporation announced its plan to acquire a cell therapy manufacturing facility from Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. The facility is readily expandable and flexible to produce clinical and commercial cell therapies, including allogeneic T-cell and CAR T immunotherapies.

In January 2021, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc acquired Henogen S.A., a Belgium-based viral vector manufacturing business of Groupe Novasep SAS. Henogen provides vaccine and therapeutics manufacturing services to biotechnology companies and large biopharmaceutical customers. With this acquisition, Thermo Fisher Scientific expanded its capabilities in the cell and gene vaccines and therapies category.

Therefore, introducing products such as PVA hydrogel microcarriers, nonwoven microcarriers, and SemaCyte microcarrier platform, and the initiation of new businesses through collaborations and partnerships to remain competitive in the market would create significant growth opportunities in the microcarriers market.

Based on product, the microcarriers market is divided into microcarrier beads and media & reagents. In 2022, the microcarrier beads segment held the largest market share, and same is estimated to register the fastest CAGR of 12.8% during 2022–2030. Growing cell biology research, demand for regenerative medicines and biopharmaceuticals, and the presence of multiple manufacturers and suppliers contribute to the considerable market growth. Extensive product offerings and continuous developments in microcarrier technology offer lucrative opportunities for the growth of key market players. Major companies such as Sartorius AG offer microcarrier beads that are free of animal components and proteins coated.

Based on equipment, the microcarriers market is segmented into bioreactors, culture vessels, and others. In 2022, the bioreactors segment held the largest market share, and same is estimated to register the fastest CAGR of 12.8% during 2022–2030. Bioreactors are manufacturing devices or vessels in which biological reactions are carried out; they are used to grow microorganisms such as yeast, bacteria, or animal cells in an appropriate environment under controlled conditions. They maintain a supportable environment for cell growth and product formation. A microcarrier-based bioreactor allows real-time off-line monitoring of cell growth and quality and metabolite analyses, which can be utilised to detect errors and rectify them immediately.

Based on application, the microcarriers market is segmented into biopharmaceutical production, cell and gene therapy, tissue engineering and regenerative medicine, and others. In 2022, the biopharmaceutical production segment held the largest market share, and same is estimated to register the fastest CAGR of 13.1% during 2022–2030. Biopharmaceutical production segment is further subsegmented into therapeutic production and vaccine production. Microcarriers are an established technology in the biopharmaceutical industry, which, in combination with stirred-tank bioreactors, can provide the necessary environment for large-scale production of adherent cells. Biodegradable materials used in the production of microcarriers have the capability to solve in vitro disease modeling. Microcarriers find applications in biopharmaceutical industries as they expand the spectrum of controllable biodegradation.

Based on end user, the microcarriers market is segmented pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, contract research organizations and contract manufacturing organizations (CMOs), and academic and research institutes. The pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies segment held the largest share of the market in 2022. Moreover, the same is estimated to register the highest CAGR of 12.9% in the market during the forecast period. Pharmaceutical companies hold a major share of the total medicine production. Pharmaceutical manufacturing processes are often based on biotechnology principles that involve the use of bacteria to produce insulin, human growth hormone, etc., products. The pharmaceutical and biotechnological industries have witnessed extensive growth in the past decade mainly owing to increased R&D activities and regulatory approvals for the introduction of new microbe-based products. Such a massive scale of innovation is projected to drive the adoption of bioreactors in pharmaceutical and biotechnological manufacturing in the coming years, eventually favoring the microcarriers market growth for the pharmaceutical and biotechnological segment.

United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA), Institute for Clinical and Economic Review (ICER), Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), are a few key primary and secondary sources referred to while preparing the report on the microcarriers market.

